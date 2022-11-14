The Hancock College football team held off Bakersfield for a 13-7 win at Bakersfield in a regular season finale Saturday and earned a three-way share of the Northern League title.
Now, the Bulldogs (5-5, 3-2) are awaiting the postseason pairings from the California Community College Athletics Association (CCCAA) to see if they will play any more football this year.
The pairings are due out this week. Bowl games, along with the first round of the state playoffs, are scheduled for Nov. 26.
The Renegades finished 4-6, 2-3. Going into the final day of the regular season Saturday, all six Northern League teams were 2-2 in league play.
Ventura and College of the Canyons, the other Northern League title shareholders, beat Hancock during the regular season, so the Pirates and the Cougars will be 1-2 as far as the Northern League seeds for post-season are concerned. Ventura beat East Los Angeles 27-21 and College of the Canyons routed Long Beach 31-2 Saturday night.
Ventura beat Canyons during the regular season. The Pirates earned the top league seed by winning their last three games. Hancock stayed in the title hunt with a dramatic come-from-behind 36-29 win at home against Long Beach on Nov. 5, the Bulldogs' first win against the Vikings in eight tries.
The Bulldogs moved to a 13-0 halftime lead against the Renegades Saturday. Jaleel Walker caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Bulldogs quarterback Esekielu Storer in the first quarter for the first score of the game.
John Allen scored from the Renegades 1 at the 8:13 mark of the second quarter, and Arath Acosta kicked the extra point to put the Bulldogs ahead 13-0.
Jihad Marks hauled in a 68-yard pass from Bakersfield quarterback Joseph Campbell and Luis Haro made the point-after kick to get the Renegades within 13-7 with 11:47 left in the game. That was it for the scoring.
The Bulldogs helped themselves by sacking Campbell eight times, including 4.5 by P.J. Mauigoa and 2 by Andrew Lauritzen. Mauigoa had back-to-back sacks on two consecutive plays at one point after the Renegades touchdown.
The opposing defenses beat the opposing offenses most of the time. Bakersfield had 265 yards of offense to 229 for Hancock. The Renegades had just 32 yards rushing. Acosta punted nine times.
Linebacker Jesse Garza led the Hancock defense once again, with six solo tackles and six assists. Fellow 'backer Jordan Fields racked up nine solo tackles and was in on two more.
Storer was 7-for-18 passing for 134 yards, including the one touchdown pass and one interception. The Renegades held Latrell Brown, who took over the Hancock rushing lead with big gains the past few games, to 73 yards on 18 carries. The Bulldogs rushed for 95 yards.
Campbell was 13 for 29 passing for 233 yards, including the touchdown pass to Marks.