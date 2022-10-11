The Hancock College men's soccer team has had some struggles this year, but the Bulldogs rolled to a win at home Tuesday in their Western State Conference opener.
Jose Perez scored twice and had an assist as Hancock beat Moorpark 5-1. The Bulldogs moved to 2-7-2, 1-0. The Raiders are 0-9-2, 0-1.
Jose Espinoza snapped a scoreless tie for the Bulldogs when he scored an unassisted goal at the 41:08 mark of the first half. Braden Johnson, with an assist from Jose Perez, scored near the end of the first half to give the Bulldogs a 2-0.
Hancock broke the game open in the second half with two goals about five minutes apart. Perez took a pass from Jesus Hinojosa and knocked a shot into the top left part of the net at the 18:50 mark of the half. Hinojosa scored an unassisted goal 4:32 later.
Jesus Languren, with an assist from Oscar Perez, got the Raiders on the board in the 38th minute of the second half. Jose Perez finished the scoring when he knocked in a long chip shot with 4:06 left. Diego Cardenas earned the assist.
Each team took seven shots on goal. but Hancock goalkeeper Luis Garcia made six saves.
Hancock will play at Oxnard at 1:30 p.m. Friday in another WSC game.
Girls tennis (Oct. 10)
Santa Ynez 6, Lompoc 3
The Pirates tagged the Braves (12-2) with just their second loss this season by winning this non-league match at Santa Ynez.
The Pirates have lost just twice themselves, both times to Mountain League front-runner San Luis Obispo.
At press time, Lompoc (12-0 Ocean League) had clinched at least a share of the league title.
Santa Ynez wrapped up the match Thursday in the singles portion by going 5-1 in singles matches. Santa Ynez's Emma Sell rallied for a 5-7, 7-5 (10-4) win over Lompoc's Vera Ortiz in a tight No. 1 singles match.
Pirates Natalie O'Shaughnessey, Lily Mazza, Brielle Saarloos and Kate Mazza all won in straight sets. O'Shaughnessey defeated Lompoc's Gabi Arias 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 3 match. The loss was the first for Arias in singles this season.
Rianna Stouppe, at No. 2, gave the Braves their lone singles point. Stouppe won the first set 6-0. Keegan Withrow, Santa Ynez's No. 2, retired in the second set. It was not clear why at press time.
Saarloos and Kate Mazza teamed for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles for the Pirates. Stouppe and Soukup, at No. 2, and Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco, at No. 3, gave the Braves their doubles points.
Santa Ynez 7, St. Joseph 2 (Oct. 6)
With the match stretching into darkness, the Santa Ynez girls tennis team scored a 7-2 Mountain League tennis win against St. Joseph. The match finished under the lights at Santa Ynez.
"It was a great day of matches today," said Santa Ynez coach Jennifer Rasmussen. "The scores don't represent how close the entire match was."
Santa Ynez led 4-2 after singles play. Since neither team had clinched the match at that point, the doubles went to a full best-of-three sets. In the Central Section format, coaches have the option of going to an eight-game pro set format for doubles if one team has clinched the match by scoring five points in singles.
St. Joseph No. 1 singles player Remy Waldron won the lone three-set match of the day 6-4, 5-7 (10-8).
Santa Ynez singles players Keegan Withrow, Natalie O'Shaughnessey, Lily Mazza and Brielle Saarloos all won in straight sets. Mazza and Saarloos each won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Mikaleigh Doughrthy, at No. 3, gave St. Joseph a singles point with a win in the No. 3 match.
Withrow and O-Shaughnessey teamed up for a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Saarloos and Kate Mazza pulled out a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win at No. 2. Paige Halme and Boorklyn Ricci won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 for the Pirates.
Lompoc 8, Morro Bay 1 (Oct. 6)
The Braves (12-1, 12-0) remained unbeaten in Ocean League matches and clinched at least a tie for the league title by winning handily at Morro Bay.
Lompoc wrapped up the match in the singles portion by winning five matches. The Braves doubles teams swept 8-4, 8-1, 8-0.
Girls golf
Mountain League Tournament No. 7 (Oct. 11)
In the final league tournament before the Mountain League qualifier for CIF Central Section Tournaments, league-leader Arroyo Grande rolled to the team title. The Eagles shot a team score of 403.
Medalist Bella Gunasayan led Arroyo Grande to the team title. Gunasayan shot a 3 over par 75 for the 18 holes.
St. Joseph was the team runner-up at 482. San Luis Obispo (491), Atascadero (521), Santa Ynez (523), Righetti (531) and Paso Robles (557) followed. The fifth-place finish for Santa Ynez was the best for the Pirates in a league tournament this year.
Mackenzie Phelan has been the top Santa Ynez golfer this year, and she led the Pirates Tuesday with a 41-41 for an 18-hole score of 82.
Teammates following were Sierra Freedman (94), Addison West (103), Katherine Becerra (113) and Kacy Caplan (131). Freedman shot her season-best round.
Mountain League Tournament No. 6 (Oct. 6)
Mackenzie Phelan led the Pirates with a 90 in this league tourney at San Luis Obispo Country Club. The Pirates came in seventh in a seven-team field with a team score of 546.
Arroyo Grande won the tourney with a team score of 393. San Luis Obispo was the runner-up at 448. St. Joseph (481), Atascadero (507), Paso Robles (510), Righetti (540) and Santa Ynez (546) followed.
Sofia Pierson of San Luis Obispo was the medalist with a 73.
Behind Phelan, Sierra Freedman (101), Addison West (106), Katherine Becerra (112) and Savannah Hudley (137) followed for the Pirates.
Girls volleyball
Templeton 3, Santa Ynez 1 (Oct. 6)
Casey Murry racked up 41 kills and 21 digs, and the Eagles (10-14, 5-5) beat the Pirates (10-14, 4-5) in a close Mountain League match at Santa Ynez. Set scores were 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23.
Kaidyn Woolf amassed 23 assists and 19 digs for the Eagles. Gianna Pecile had a match-high 16 kills for the Pirates.
Lucia Barroso smacked 10 kills, and the Eagles amassed 41 as a team. Bradee Breckenridge served four aces for the Eagles, and Hannah Allen served three for Santa Ynez. Allen made a match-high 23 digs.
In other Mountain League matches, league leader San Luis Obispo swept Cabrillo 3-0 and Paso Robles swept Arroyo Grande by the same score.