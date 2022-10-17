The Hancock College football team ended two streaks Saturday - a two-game East Los Angeles winning streak and a three-game Hancock losing streak.
In his first start of the year, Hancock freshman quarterback Jackson Clavel connected with Jaleel Walker for a 12-yard touchdown pass for the winning score, Sidney Jefferies made two big interceptions late to make the Hancock lead hold up, and the Bulldogs edged the Huskies 23-19 for a come-from-behind win at Hancock in the Northern League opener for both teams.
The Bulldogs moved to 3-3, 1-0. The Huskies are 3-3, 0-1. Hancock won because it scored on the first play from scrimmage in the third and fourth quarters.
Raymond Paulo came out of the backfield on the first play from scrimmage after the second half kickoff, caught a short Clavel pass and turned it into a 66-yard touchdown play to put the Bulldogs ahead 16-12.
The pass coverage the Huskies threw at Clavel in his first career start at Hancock "was mostly man-to-man," said Clavel. That was the coverage East L.A. was in on the second-down Hancock play from the 14 on the first play of the fourth quarter and, "(Walker) got open," said Clavel. Clavel capitalized by connecting with Walker.
East L.A. had gone ahead 19-16 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Huskies quarterback Terrance Gipson to Trejan Bridges at the 8:42 mark of the third quarter.
After taking over at their own 46 at the 9:22 mark of the fourth after the Walker touchdown catch, the Huskies drove toward a go-ahead score. Gipson put up a pass for an open Bridges on fourth-and-11, and Bridges caught it for a 27-yard gain to the Hancock 7.
But on second down, Jefferies intercepted Gipson in the end zone and returned the ball to the Hancock 42 at the 4:36 mark of the fourth.
The Bulldogs were able to work the clock until there were 25.2 seconds left, forcing the Huskies to take all three of their time outs. On fourth down, the Huskies put on a hard punt block rush, but Bulldogs punter Ray Seabury got the job done, sending a punt to the East Los Angeles 15.
On second down, Jefferies grabbed a pass at the Hancock 30 for his second pick, sealing the game.
"I love jumping routes," Jefferies said afterward. "I was just reading the quarterback," both times.
Jefferies figured Gipson would go down the middle with the ball, he guessed right both times and Jefferies made his huge interceptions.
Hancock scored first, on a John Allen two-yard run. Gipson answered for the Huskies with a 5-yard pass to Quintavious Work then put the Huskies ahead 12-6 with a 40-yard scoring pass to Tyson Schilling. Seabury kicked a 30-yard field goal 28 seconds before the break to pull Hancock within 12-9. That was the halftime score.
The first half had a touch of the, um, unique.
Gipson went back to pass, ran into one of his blockers, bounced off and connected with Schilling for the 40-yard touchdown pass.
The Bulldogs blocked the ensuing PAT try, and Vic Garnes took the ball to the house after taking a lateral. Trouble was, the lateral was an illegal forward one. There was a foul on the Huskies on the play, so the PAT try was officially no good.
The teams were hit with offsetting penalties three times before halftime.
The Bulldogs were able to shake off 262 yards passing and the three touchdowns for Gipson. Clavel was nine-for-19 for 199 yards. Significantly,he did not throw an interception.
The Huskies consistently bunched their defense toward the middle of the field, daring the Bulldogs to throw the ball or try to run outside. The visitors eventually got burned. Ferran Busby bounced outside for 22 and 11-yard runs to set up the winning Clavel touchdown pass.
Hancock mustered just 3.6 yards a rush, but the Bulldogs ran the ball 51 times and amassed 184 yards on the ground. The Huskies had just 57 yards rushing.
The Bulldogs will host Cerritos at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Northern League game as Hancock hosts Military Appreciation Day.