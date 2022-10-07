The Hancock College women's soccer team moved into the top 10 in the second CCCSIA Women's Soccer Top 25 Poll.

The Bulldogs jumped into a tie with Western State Conference rival Los Angeles Pierce for the No. 9 spot, up from the No. 12 slot Hancock landed in the inaugural poll the week before.

Voting for the poll closed Tuesday, before Hancock took its first loss of the year, 2-1 at Santa Barbara City College in a WSC game Tuesday night.

The state office announced the results of the polling Thursday. Sports information and athletic communications professionals from around the state served as the poll's voting members.

The Bulldogs are 8-1-3, 3-1. The Vaqueros, who remained tied for No. 20 in the poll, moved to 6-1-4, 4-0 with the win Tuesday night.

In the loss to the Vaqueros, Santa Barbara City College made two first-half goals stand up for a 2-1 at Santa Barbara Tuesday night.

Sofia Orozco and Dakota Thyssen tallied for the Vaqueros in the first half, and that was enough for the home team. Estrella Guzman, with an assist from state points leader Cynthia Ramirez, scored for the Bulldogs in the second half, but Santa Barbara staved off Hancock the rest of the way to earn the win.

Hancock and Pierce both tallied 115 points in the poll. The Bulldogs beat the Brahmas 2-0 last week, handing the Brahmas their first loss of the year.

Chaffey College vaulted over prior No. 1 San Joaquin Delta into the top spot in the poll. Chaffey, at 8-0-2, is one of three teams in the state that remain unbeaten. The Panthers earned 187 points in the new poll.

Mt. San Antonio College, the prior No. 6, moved into second place with 179 points. San Joaquin Delta dropped to third with 165.

Reedley which came in at No. 6 in the new poll, and No. 8 Folsom Lake are the other two unbeaten teams in the state. Reedley is 8-0-2, and Folsom Lake is 7-0-2. Hancock and Reedley played to a 2-2 tie at Reedley Sept. 2.

Girls volleyball

Nipomo 3, Morro Bay 0 (Oct. 3)

The Titans moved to 10-0 in the Ocean League with a sweep of Morro Bay. Set scores were 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.

Honnalee Kennedy smacked 17 kills for the Titans in the win. Karina Logue racked up 10.

Destinee Vongvone served three aces, made 11 digs and doled out 34 assists for the Titans. Austria Holland made 10 digs for Nipomo.

Nipomo 3, Atascadero 1 (Oct. 5)

The Titans (19-10-1, 10-0) remained unbeaten with a win over the Greyhounds (9-19-3, 6-4) at Nipomo Wednesday night. Set scores were 25-12, 15-15, 23-25, 25-19.

Honnalee Kennedy led a balanced Nipomo attack with 10 kills. She also served three aces.

Chloe Wells racked up eight kills for the Titans, Belle Simonson chalked up seven, Karina Logue had six and Savanna Willett had five. Willett was the Nipomo blocks leader with eight.

Titans setter Destinee Vongvone served six aces, doled out 35 assists and made 18 digs. Nipomo libero MOrgan Doss made 23 digs.

Pioneer Valley 3, Lompoc 0 (Oct. 5)

The Panthers (6-12, 4-5) swept the Braves (3-10, 2-5) in a Mountain League match at Lompoc. No other details were available.

Righetti 3, Atascadero 1 (Oct. 3)

Ava Bradley amassed 10 kills and four aces as the Warriors scored an Ocean League win against the Greyhounds. Set scores were 24-20, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19.

Kloe Kline served seven aces for the Warriors.

Pioneer Valley 3, Santa Maria 0 (Oct. 3)

Consuelo Sanchez smacked nine kills, and the Panthers swept the Saints in an Ocean League match Monday night. Set scores were 25-10, 25-11, 25-16.

Kahlia Melton had six kills for the Panthers, and Marissa Morales made 10 digs. Valeria Nunez chipped in with 16 assists.

St. Joseph 3, Cabrillo 0 (Oct. 4)

The Knights swept the Conquistadores in a Mountain League match. Lilly Klinedinsky made 11 digs for Cabrillo. No St. Joseph stats were available.

Boys water polo

Nipomo 13, St. Joseph 10 (Oct. 5)

The Titans (9-8, 5-2) held off the Knights (0-9, 0-6) in an Ocean League game.

Nipomo stretched what had been a 6-4 halftime lead to 12-6 going into the fourth quarter. St. Joseph scored four unanswered goals and had a chance to pull within one with 1:30 left, but the Titans made a steal and then scored to seal the win.

Dillon Parker tossed in five goals for the Titans. Karl DiModica and T. Martinez scored three goals apiece, and Quinn Hetland chipped in with two.

Chase Johnson led St. Joseph with four goals. Cooper Smith scored three, and Ryan Aparicio, Eirhardt Klostermann and Christian Zahary scored a goal apiece.

Both teams will compete at the Pioneer Valley Invitational this weekend. Ten teams will be in the field.

In other area water polo action Wednesday, the Arroyo Grande boys (17-4, 10-0) stayed unbeaten in the Mountain League with a 10-5 win at Santa Ynez (10-7, 7-2).

The Lompoc girls beat Santa Maria 12-8 in an Ocean League game at Santa Maria. No other details from either game were available.

Girls tennis

Santa Ynez 10, Providence 8 (Oct. 5)

The Pirates' No. 3 doubles team of Delfina Serra and Violet Quinney came from 1-4 down for a 6-4 win against the Providence No. 2 squad of Jacky and Janelle Pryko, propelling Santa Ynez to a non-league win against the Patriots at Santa Barbara-based Providence.

Since the match was at a CIF Southern Section school, the teams played a Southern Section format, with singles and doubles players from one team playing one set each against three counterparts. Santa Ynez competes in the Central Section, which has a best-of-three sets format, with each singles and doubles player from each squad playing against one opponent.

Emma Sell swept her No. 1 singles sets 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 for the Pirates. Allie Linane gave the Pirates two singles wins at No. 2, and Keegan Withrow and Natalie O'Shaunessy, at No. 1, along with Quineey and Serra at No. 3, gave the Pirates two doubles points.

Santa Ynez 5, Arroyo Grande 4 (Oct. 4)

Morea Naretto came from behind in her No. 3 singles match to push the Pirates (14-2, 6-2) past the Eagles in a Mountain League match at Santa Ynez.

Naretto came from 2-3 down to win the second set 6-4 after dropping the first 7-5. She won the best of 10 tiebreak 10-4 to give the Pirates the winning singles point.

Allie Linane bounced back from losing 6-1 in the second set to take the third set tiebreak 10-4 for a 7-6 (8), 1-6 (10-4) win for the Pirates at No. 4 singles.

Santa Ynez won four of the six singles sets. Natalie O'Shauhnessy won in straight sets for the Pirates at No. 5 singles, and Lily Mazza did the same at No. 6.

Brielle Saarloos and Kate Mazza won 8-0 at No. 3 to give the Pirates their clinching doubles point. Santa Ynez led 4-2 after the singles round.

Lompoc 9, Mission Prep 0 (Oct. 4)

The Braves swept the short-handed Royals at Mission Prep in an Ocean League match Tuesday to move to 11-0, 11-0. All of the Braves' matches have been league ones.

Lompoc singles players Vera Ortiz, Rianna Stouppe, Gabi Arias, Emma White, Lola Soukup and Esme Ortiz all won in straight sets. Tandems Ava Velasco and Sofia Larios, and Esme Ortiz and Deana Ramirez helped power the Braves to a doubles sweep.