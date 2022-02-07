Isaac Baez has been doing this for a while.

Malia Ortiz is a newcomer.

However, they were both honored as equals Monday at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

Baez, a Hancock College pitcher, was named the Male Athlete of the Week at the luncheon held inside Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt. Ortiz, a Santa Ynez wrestler, was named the Female Athlete of the Week.

Baez was a local Little League star who became a top pitcher at St. Joseph High School. He is now in his third season at Hancock College.

Ortiz never wrestled before she enrolled at Santa Ynez last August. The freshman was a soccer player during her younger years.

Both Baez and Ortiz were named Athletes of the Week for the first times in their athletic careers Monday after equally impressive performances.

Baez, who has worked his way back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019, was nearly flawless in a game at Taft on Feb. 1. Baez struck out six over five innings against the Cougars, allowing just one hit. Hancock coach Chris Stevens said at Monday's Round Table that Baez had plenty left in the tank during his one-hit outing, but that his pitcher was on a fairly strict pitch count.

Ortiz wrestled her way to the 106-pound championship at the Channel League Finals over the weekend. She scored a pin in the semifinals to advance to the final. She's placed in five tournaments this season and has a solid shot to advance at this weekend's CIF Southern Section qualifier.

"It was very surprising, I would say," Ortiz said of her ability to find success on the mat so quickly. "I didn't think I was very good at the beginning, but seeing that I was pretty decent at it made me feel pretty good about myself.

"I played soccer my whole life and this is the first time that I haven't done that," Ortiz added. "I just kind of got bored with soccer when COVID hit. I still had to do something, so I chose something new."

On being named Athlete of the Week, Ortiz said, "It was pretty cool. It feels nice."

Ortiz says "keeping a calm and clear mind" has been key in her success this season and she hopes to keep that mindset at the upcoming CIF meet.

Baez has been strong for a Hancock team that entered the week 3-2 on the season and set to play Rio Hondo on Tuesday. Baez hadn't allowed an earned run in his first eight innings this year while striking out 10.

"It's an honor, I'm blessed to get this award," Baez said. "I never got it in high school and it shows all the hard work is paying off. I'm going to continue grinding and competing out there."

Baez noted that the Bulldogs' pitching staff is "loaded this year."

"We've got a lot of key guys, right-handed, left-handed. I'm proud of how our whole staff has been doing this season. We're just going to keep grinding."

Santa Ynez

Chantalle Castellanos represented the Pirate wrestling program at Monday's luncheon, introducing the wrestlers who excelled at the Channel League Finals over the weekend. Ortiz was joined by teammate Victoria Bernard from the girls team. The Pirate wrestlers who were also chosen to attend Monday's Round Table were Tommy Johnson, a top freshman, AJ Saenz, a senior and Troy Mojonnier, Tristan Lake, Santino Alvaro, Ben Flores and Leando Contreras.

Valley Christian

Athletic director Pete Fortier brought two players who returned from a late-season trip to Wisconsin for a tournament in Jacob Sanders and Gavin Edick. The Lions played at Maranatha Baptist University where both the boys and girls basketball teams won their tournaments. Edick, Sanders, Jenna Mason, Lindsay Mikkelson and Alayna Kerley earned All-Tournament honors in Wisconsin.

The girls enter the playoffs with a 12-3 record and are co-champions of the Coast Valley League. The Lion boys are 15-5 and went unbeaten in the Coast Valley League. They will play at home in the postseason Friday night.

St. Joseph

Alex Spence spoke for SJHS boys soccer, which has a chance at ending a 30-year drought of league championships in the program Tuesday. The Knights host Atascadero at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a game that will decide the league champ.

Spence highlighted key players Josh Bormes, Jacob Otremba and Colin Reynolds.

Djibril Coulibaly spoke for his girls soccer program that has had a strong season with a 12-5-2 record. The Knights were represented by Bella Cosma, Avery Nelson and Trinity Fuller.

Pioneer Valley

Anthony Morales and John Ruiz represented the PVHS athletics program, bringing a strong contingent of athletes, led by boys basketball players Adan Rubalcava, Tiel Ruiz and Ivan Hernandez. The Panthers have clinched the outright league title and close out the season Tuesday night against Morro Bay.

Estrella Arellano, Mariana Alvarez and Jessica Rodriguez represented the PVHS girls soccer team.

Lompoc

Dick Barrett made the trip to Giavanni's to represent LHS athletics. The Braves had 11 wrestlers qualify for CIF meets out of the Channel League Finals, with six boys and five girls advancing.

Yoanna Esquivel, Julie Gonzalez and Leah Ortiz won league titles for the Braves.

The Lompoc baseball team starts its season Saturday with a game at St. Joseph at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Santa Maria, Righetti, Cabrillo and Orcutt Academy were not represented at Monday's Round Table.