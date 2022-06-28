John Sniffen came to Santa Maria after graduating from Kailua High School in Hawaii in 2019.

Three years later, he's going from the Bulldogs to the... Bulldogs. Yep, Sniffen is off to Fresno State.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman spent nearly three years at Hancock College, starring for the football team in the defensive trenches. Last week, Sniffen committed to play Division I football for Fresno State.

"After an official visit, I just knew that Fresno State was definitely the place for me," Sniffen said, according to a school press release. "The atmosphere of the whole town is just great vibes. Coach (Jeff) Tedford really has a great program down there and has the right tools to get me to where I want to be."

Tedford is back leading the Fresno State team after retiring in 2019. Kalen DeBoer left to take the head coaching position at the University of Washington after the 2021 season.

Sniffen first came to Hancock for the 2019 season. The Bulldogs did not field a team in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a freshman, he recorded 24 tackles and 4.5 sacks after seeing action in 10 games. Sniffen also had 10.5 tackles-for-loss for 43 yards.

During the 2021 season, Sniffen finished the season tied for third on the Bulldogs with 40 tackles. He also ranked eighth in the state with 7.5 sacks and fifth with 55 sack yards at the conclusion of the season.

Sniffen added 13.5 tackles-for-loss last season for a total of 68 yards. He finished with 12 sacks in 19 games for Hancock, adding 24 TFLs, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. Sniffen also broke up five passes and blocked a kick.

After a standout sophomore campaign, Sniffen was tabbed as a First Team All-American, Region III First Team All-State and a First Team All-League selection.

"My time at AHC really was the best. From the first day I came to campus in 2019, I knew there was something special going on here," Sniffen said, according to the school. "Coach (Seth) Damron believed I had the chance to go on and play at the next level, which is exactly what I'm set to do now."

Fresno State competes in the Mountain West Athletic Conference. Fresno State opens the 2022 season with a home game against Cal Poly on Thursday, Sept. 1. Fresno State finished 9-3 last season under DeBoer, going 6-2 to finish in second in the MWC.

Fresno State is set to host Pac-12 member Oregon State on Sept. 10 and will play at USC on Sept. 17. Fresno State also has a non-conference game at UConn.

Sniffen is at least the second Bulldog to sign with a Division I program. Hancock College kicker Colton Theaker signed with Washington State, a Power Five program in the Pac-12, in March.

Hancock went 5-5 in Damron's first full season as head coach. The local Bulldogs have a scrimmage set Aug. 25 against El Camino College before kicking off the 2022 season with a non-conference game against rival Santa Barbara City on Sept. 3. Hancock opens its home slate Sept. 10 against San Bernardino Valley.