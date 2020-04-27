Hank Hollingsworth granted sixth year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season

SAN LUIS OBISPO – The second leading shot blocker in Cal Poly men’s basketball history, 6-10 forward Hank Hollingsworth has met the NCAA criteria for an extension waiver and was granted a sixth year of eligibility recently to return to the Mustang program for the 2020-21 season.

Hollingsworth, who redshirted during his initial 2015-16 season on campus, competed for Cal Poly the following three years before sustaining a season-ending injury just three games into his 2019-20 senior season.

To be granted a sixth year, Hollingsworth had to meet NCAA-mandated criteria, principally that he was denied the opportunity to participate in two of four seasons of competition within his five-year period of eligibility; that he did not compete during his initial year of collegiate enrollment (2015-16) and that he received a hardship waiver for one additional season during his five-year eligibility window.

“I couldn’t be more excited about (being granted a sixth year). It’s definitely a relief knowing that I’m going to be able to play again and not end my career the way I did last season,” Hollingsworth said. “I’m very happy to be able to play for (head coach John) Smith and this coaching staff, to be able to continue learning from them and to be back on the court with the guys. I can’t wait to be a part of the team again.”