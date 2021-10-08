100821 PV Righetti FB 14.JPG

Righetti vs Pioneer Valley at Warrior Stadium on Friday night.

 Len Wood Contributor

Week Eight

St. Joseph (2-4) 39, Arroyo Grande (4-3) 22 

Righetti (1-5) 20, Pioneer Valley (0-5) 6

Mission Prep (6-0) 28, Santa Maria (2-5) 7

Paso Robles (4-2) 19, Nipomo (6-1) 12

Buena (4-3) 25, Santa Ynez (5-2) 19

Rio Mesa (5-2) 35, Lompoc (3-3) 31

Pacifica (3-4) 24, Santa Barbara (5-2) 21

Ventura (3-2) 49, Cabrillo (0-7) 0

San Marcos (3-4) 14, Channel Islands (1-6) 0

Templeton (4-3) 27, Atascadero (1-5) 24

San Luis Obispo (4-2) 21, Morro Bay (3-4) 7 

