Mountain League 

Nipomo 21, Righetti 13

Paso Robles 26, St. Joseph 21

Arroyo Grande 34, Pioneer Valley 7

Non-league

St. Bonaventure 21, Bishop Diego 14

Ocean League 

San Luis Obispo 17, Santa Maria 6

Mission Prep  27, Atascadero 7

Morro Bay 31, Templeton 28

Channel League

Santa Barbara 44, Lompoc 38 (Thursday)

Pacifica 61, Dos Pueblos 17

Rio Mesa 17, Oxnard 0

Pacific View League

Santa Ynez 2, Cabrillo 0 (FF)

Ventura 41, San Marcos 14

Buena 51, Channel Islands 7

