Mountain League
Nipomo 21, Righetti 13
Paso Robles 26, St. Joseph 21
Arroyo Grande 34, Pioneer Valley 7
Non-league
St. Bonaventure 21, Bishop Diego 14
Ocean League
San Luis Obispo 17, Santa Maria 6
Mission Prep 27, Atascadero 7
Morro Bay 31, Templeton 28
Channel League
Santa Barbara 44, Lompoc 38 (Thursday)
Pacifica 61, Dos Pueblos 17
Rio Mesa 17, Oxnard 0
Pacific View League
Santa Ynez 2, Cabrillo 0 (FF)
Ventura 41, San Marcos 14
Buena 51, Channel Islands 7
Photos: Righetti hosts Nipomo in Warriors' league opener
