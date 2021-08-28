082721 LHS RHS FB 06.JPG

Righetti's Ryan Boivin carries the ball during Friday's game against Lompoc.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Lompoc 42, Righetti 20

Santa Ynez 26, Fillmore 21

San Marcos 13, Santa Maria 6

Nipomo 56, Cabrillo 0

Bakersfield Frontier 35, St. Joseph 33

Paso Robles 14, Bakersfield Independence 6

Atascadero 35, Torres 0

Bakersfield Centennial 47, Arroyo Grande 21

Morro Bay 38, Carpinteria 0

Coalinga 27, Templeton 6

Bishop Diego 52, Oxnard 0

Santa Barbara 27, Thousand Oaks 3

Nordhoff 21, Dos Pueblos 7 (Thursday)

