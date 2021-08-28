Lompoc 42, Righetti 20
Santa Ynez 26, Fillmore 21
San Marcos 13, Santa Maria 6
Nipomo 56, Cabrillo 0
Bakersfield Frontier 35, St. Joseph 33
Paso Robles 14, Bakersfield Independence 6
Atascadero 35, Torres 0
Bakersfield Centennial 47, Arroyo Grande 21
Morro Bay 38, Carpinteria 0
Coalinga 27, Templeton 6
Bishop Diego 52, Oxnard 0
Santa Barbara 27, Thousand Oaks 3
Nordhoff 21, Dos Pueblos 7 (Thursday)
Photos: Lompoc gets past Righetti 42-20
082721 LHS RHS FB 01.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 02.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 03.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 04.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 05.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 06.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 07.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 08.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 09.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 10.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 11.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 12.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 13.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 14.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 15.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 16.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 17.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 18.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 19.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 20.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 21.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 22.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 23.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 24.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 25.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 26.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 27.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 28.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 29.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 30.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 31.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 32.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 33.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 34.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 35.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 36.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 37.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 38.JPG
Updated
082721 LHS RHS FB 39.JPG
Updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.