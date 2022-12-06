Elizabeth Johnson and Taevon Pierre-Louis, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female and Male Athlete of the Week respectively, are in the running for the area Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 3.

So are 10 other candidates. Here is a rundown on all 12.

Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball

The freshman center was the MVP of the Bryan Ayer Classic that Lompoc hosted Thursday through Saturday. She notched a double-double in four of the Spartans' five games last week, including two of OA's three games in the Ayer Classic. The Spartans, who rolled to the tournament championship with three lopsided wins, are off to a 7-0 start this season.

Devyn Kendrick, Orcutt Academy girls basketball

Kendrick helped the Spartans to the Ayer Classic title and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Helina Pecile, Santa Ynez girls basketball

Another member of the Ayer Classic All-Tournament Team, Pecile gave the Pirates solid all-around play in the tournament. Santa Ynez went 1-2 in the tourney.

Makayla Figuereo, Lompoc girls basketball

Figuereo was another Ayer Classic All-Tournament Team member, and she helped the Braves (1-5) beat Santa Ynez in a tournament game for the first win this year for the host team.

Taevon Pierre-Louis, Hancock College men's basketball

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound freshman forward-center was simply unstoppable during a Hancock run in which the Bulldogs came from 63-52 down with 12:34 left to beat West Hills Lemoore 78-76 in a non-conference game at Hancock Saturday. Pierre-Louis scored 12 points during the run and finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, barely missing a triple-double.

Avary Cain, St. Joseph girls basketball

With a total of 68 points, six assists and 13 steals, Cain helped led the Knights (4-0) to three wins, all by wide margins, at the San Luis Obispo Tournament. Cain notched a double-double, with 21 points and 10 rebounds, in the 60-39 St. Joseph win against Mountain View St. Francis Saturday.

Bree Luna, Righetti girls basketball

Luna averaged 20.3 points a game, good enough for a spot on the All-Tournament Team, as the Warriors (5-2) won all three of their games at the San Luis Obispo Tournament.

Lucca Hart, Nipomo boys basketball

The All-Tournament Team member made two free throws with no time left to give Nipomo (3-1) a 53-51 win against Delano Kennedy in the third-place game at the Madera Liberty Tournament Saturday. Hart scored 10 points in that one and 17 in a 71-57 Nipomo loss against Hanford Sierra Pacific in an earlier tournament game.

Landon Lassahn, Santa Ynez boys basketball

Lassahn scored 23 points in one game and 18 points in another as the Pirates (4-2) finished in third place at the San Luis Obispo Tournament.

Jeremy Oani, Righetti boys wrestling

Oani won the 113-pound weight class championship at the Old Dutch Tournament, named for former longtime Righetti wrestling coach Dutch Van Patten, that Righetti hosted at Warrior Gym Saturday. Righetti finished third in a 19-team field. Elk Grove won the team title.

Aiden Higgs, Cabrillo boys wrestling

Higgs won the title at 160 pounds Saturday.

Nathaniel Northrop, Righetti wrestling

Northrop earned the title at 182 Saturday.