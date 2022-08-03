After every high school baseball season, the Santa Maria Times puts together its All-Area team.

The Times focuses on selecting an All-Area MVP, highlighting the player that did the most for his team in the spring.

Every year, it's a challenging process, particularly trying to select the one player best suited for the award. This year, the task was particularly tough.

The All-Area coverage zone includes players from Arroyo Grande to Santa Maria and Lompoc and Santa Ynez. This season, two Santa Maria schools had successful seasons, with Righetti winning the Mountain League and Pioneer Valley claiming the Ocean League championship.

Those two teams have multiple players deserving of this individual recognition.

Out in Santa Ynez, though, there was a player who put together a particularly special season.

That would be Jackson Cloud. The Santa Ynez senior helped lead the Pirates to the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs, with an emphasis on the word lead.

For his efforts on the diamond last spring, Cloud has been named the Santa Maria Times' All-Area MVP for the 2022 baseball season.

In his final game for the Pirates, Cloud struck out 13 Estancia High School batters in 7 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit. The Pirates eventually lost 1-0 and Estancia went on to beat Anaheim High for the CIF championship.

Cloud also threw a complete game five-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 7-1 playoff win over Chino. In an 8-0 playoff win over Ventura Foothill Tech, Cloud threw six innings and struck out six batters, giving up just one hit. There was his regular season finale on the mound against Santa Barbara, when he struck out 14 batters in a 6-4 win that helped the Pirates' playoff standing.

In 11 games this past season, Cloud struck out eight or more batters. The standout finished the year with a 1.04 ERA and a 9-1 record. He threw an astounding 94 2/3 innings and struck out 130 batters. Opponents batted just .129 against him.

Cloud's brilliance on the mound is just half the story. He also played at an MVP level at the plate. In 29 games, Cloud batted .395 with 32 hits in 81 at bats. He scored 21 times and drove in 25 runs, smacking nine doubles and a homer. He wrapped up his senior season with a .524 on-base percentage, slugging .543 — good for a 1.067 OPS.

The list of former All-Area MVPs includes plenty of players who have gone on to star at the next level, either in college or pro ball. Righetti's Robin Ventura was named the All-Area MVP in 1984, St. Joseph's Jason Kelly was named All-Area MVP in 1997 and Cabrillo's Danny Duffy won the award in 2007.

Ventura, of course, is probably the area's most successful major leaguer, a two-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner. Kelly is one of the top coaches in college baseball and just took the head job at the University of Washington. Duffy has pitched in the majors for over a decade. Righetti's Matt Sauer won the award in 2016 and 2017 and was drafted in the second round by the New York Yankees in 2017.

Cloud also joins a long list of Pirates to win the award. Cole Knightley was named co-MVP with Lompoc's Jeffrey Ray in 2018. Catcher Nick Kitzmann was named MVP in 2015 after Zach Snyder won the award in 2014 thanks to his role in leading the Pirates to the CIF-SS Div. 5 title. Pitcher Sean Rowan was the 2009 All-Area MVP, ending a 20-plus year MVP drought for the Pirate program.

Cloud has always been quick to shy away from taking credit. When asked about his strong start to the season last spring, he said, "It's not like I strike everyone out, my defense is a huge part of it and I can only thank my teammates for what they do."

What makes Cloud's season more special is the fact that he did it against Channel League competition, perhaps the toughest league in the area. There was the game in March against Dos Pueblos ace Ryan Speshyock, a Stanford University commit and the two-time reigning Channel League MVP.

All Cloud did against Speshyock and the Chargers was throw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 3-0 Santa Ynez win. He also went 2-for-3 with a double off Speshyock in the win.

How was Cloud so effective throughout his run with the Pirates? Well, he played to his strengths.

"Some guys throw 95, I throw... maybe 85," Cloud said. "I locate, I throw unpredictable pitches in unpredictable counts and command a curveball, slider, changeup with a two-seam and four-seam fastball. It seems to work out for me pretty well."

Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said Cloud and his fellow seniors that powered the Pirates to the CIF semifinals "led the program back to relevancy, they battled every game and left a great legacy."

Cloud was named to the All-Channel League First Team and the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Second Team.

During the season, Cloud stated he was looking at playing for Hancock or Cuesta and was drawing some interest from Westmont in Santa Barbara.

The All-Area MVP award is chosen by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times. Pioneer Valley's Cody Smith was named the All-Area Coach of the Year. Check back for the complete All-Area Team for baseball and the upcoming All-Area Team for softball.