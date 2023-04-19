Nipomo senior Lucca Hart regularly filled up the basket during the 2022-23 basketball season.

Meanwhile, whenever opposing ball-handlers and shooters challenged 6-foot-9 St. Joseph senior Caedin Hamilton in the lane, the result usually wasn't good for them.

Hart averaged 21.1 points a game. Hamilton, besides averaging nearly seven defensive rebounds a game en route to averaging a double-double for the season (12.9 points, 10,3 rebounds a game) averaged nearly two blocked shots an outing.

Hart and Hamilton are the 2023 Times Boys All-Area Basketball Team's Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year respectively.

Hamilton made a huge contribution to a St. Joseph run in which the Knights won the CIF Central Section Division 1 and Northern California Open Division Regional titles before losing 76-65 to Studio City Harvard-Westlake, the top boys basketball team in California, in the Open Division state championship game.

The St. Joseph senior put up consistent solid numbers for the Knights after Hamilton averaged 2.6 points and 3.8 rebounds a game his junior year.

Hart led the Titans to a solid 20-12 campaign, during which Nipomo finished 11-3 in the Ocean League, second to San Luis Obispo. Nipomo won its first two games in the Central Section Division 4 playoffs before losing 63-54 to Kerman in the semifinals.

The All-Area First Team consists of St. Joseph senior guard Luis Marin, St. Joseph freshman guard Julius Price, Righetti senior forward Yash Patel, Lompoc senior guard Lorenzo Martinez and Santa Ynez senior guard Landon Lassahn.

The All-Area Second Team consists of four senior guards, Preston Krier of Nipomo, Jackson Ollenburger of Santa Ynez, Jorge Adame of Santa Maria and Jace Gomez of Pioneer Valley, and Arroyo Grande senior forward Adam Silmon.

Five senior guards garnered All-Area Honorable Mention. They are Will Kuykendall of St. Joseph, Santiago Pedrazzi of Orcutt Academy, Julian Regan of Cabrillo, Gavin Edick of Valley Christian Academy and Raemar Agnes of Nipomo.

Hamilton helped St. Joseph to a 28-7 overall finish. The Knights ran through the Mountain League with a 14-0 league campaign for their third straight Mountain League title. The Knights have won 40 straight league games.

Hamilton scored 14 points and pulled down 20 rebounds - 14 of them on defense - in St. Joseph's 74-58 win over Fresno Clovis West for the Central Section Division 1 championship. He had another double-double, with 10 points and 10 rebounds (seven on defense) in the Knights' 72-58 win over Modesto Christian in the Northern Regional final.

The St. Joseph senior scored in double figures in the sectional Division 1 championship game, both regional games and the Open Division state title game. Hamilton blocked two shots in the state championship game.