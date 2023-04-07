The St. Joseph girls basketball team finished 26-5, 14-0 for the 2022-23 season and won the Mountain League championship. The Knights also scored a sweep of the All-Mountain League top honors.

Junior forward Avary Cain is the Mountain League MVP. Senior center Candace Kpetikou, who signed with Washington State last fall, is the league Defensive Player of the Year. First-year St. Joseph coach Kristina Santiago is the Mountain League Coach of the Year.

Cain, one of the most highly recruited players in the country by four-year universities, averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.8 assists a game for a St. Joseph team that made it to the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals then lost at Los Angeles Brentwood School in the first round of the Division 1 state playoffs.

The 6-foot-4 Kpetikou averaged 12.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots a game for the Knights. Kpetikou was the MVP of the 31st annual Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular girls game March 18. Kpetikou scored a game high 26 points and snared a game record 22 rebounds in leading the South to a come-from-behind 68-57 win over the North.

Santiago, a Righetti High School graduate, set numerous Cal Poly school records and is a member of the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame. Santiago played professional basketball overseas for several years.

Three Knights, junior guard Kai Oani, freshman guard Annalyssa Cota and sophomore forward Mia Matautia, made the All-Mountain League First Team, making it the entire St. Joseph starting five that earned top, or First Team, Mountain League honors.

Orcutt Academy freshman forward Elizabeth Johnson is on the All-Mountain League First Team. Johnson averaged a double-double, 21.8 points and 13.8 rebounds a game, for a Spartans squad that finished 25-5, 12-2 and a solid second in the league behind St. Joseph.

Righetti junior forward Makiah Culitff, Nipomo guard Makennah Simonson and Arroyo Grande freshman forward Diana Sorrondo round out the All-League First Team.

Orcutt Academy teammates Devyn Kendrick, a senior guard, and Khaelli Robertson, a senior forward, are on the All-Mountain League Second Team. Both had big fourth quarters for the South as the South rallied past the North for the win in the March 18 All-Star game.

St. Joseph senior guard Maggie Perez is on the All-Mountain League Second Team. A trio of guards, Cabrillo junior Riley Jenkins, Morro Bay senior Bella Musolff and Mission Prep junior Emma Boehm round out the All-League Second Team.

St. Joseph freshman forward Maava Sat, Orcutt Academy senior guard Diaminsol Malicdem, Righetti junior guard Bree Luna, Nipomo senior guard Kayden Sanders, Arroyo Grande senior guard Jhade LaPaz and Cabrillo sophomore guard Angeliyah Gonzalez were among those who garnered All-Mountain League Honorable Mention.