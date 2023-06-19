Cole Osborne began his time as the Cabrillo High School baseball coach during what has been widely known for school athletic programs around the country as "The COVID season."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Cabrillo season consisted of just five games. The Conquistadores lost them all. The following year, Cabrillo went 3-17, including 2-13 in the Channel League.

Things didn't go much better for Osborne's Conquistadores in 2022, their farewell season in the CIF Southern Section. Cabrillo went 7-18, 1-14.

This season, the program's first in the Central Section, the Conquistadores went 24-7, made it to the Division 2 title game and shared the Ocean League title with Atascadero and Pioneer Valley with an 11-3 league record.

Cole Osborne, one in a line of prominent Osborne family coaches in the area, is the 2023 Times All-Area Baseball Team Coach of the Year.

"The title of Coach of the Year was a goal of mine going into this season," Cole Osborne said. "To now have my name along with some of the best local coaches is something I take pride in.

"It's an honor to be able to carry on the Osborne name and be able to share the title of Coach of the Year with my grandpa (John) and dad (Jonathan, whom Cole took over from as Cabrillo head coach and who was a Cabrillo assistant this season)."

Cole Osborne said, "Though we did not win the CIF (Central Section Division 2) championship, we did make history by making it," to a sectional divisional title game. "That is something that cannot be taken away from this group. This group of boys will go down as one of the best baseball teams in Cabrillo history."

Top seed Bakersfield Christian beat No. 3 Cabrillo 8-3 in the Division 2 championship game at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia. No. 1 San Marcos defeated the No. 8 Conquistadores 6-0 in the first round of the Division 3 Southern California Championships at San Marcos.

Cole Osborne expressed gratitude to his wife, Blaire, "for all her support and the sacrifices she makes so I can coach. One of the most challenging things in the world is to be a coach's wife."

The Cabrillo coach added, "With that, my two sons sacrifice a lot as well, and as little guys, they don't quite understand the late nights on the road and dad being gone."

Cabrillo began its 2023 campaign by going 10-0. The Conquistadores did not lose until the third game of their league campaign, at Pioneer Valley in the first game of a doubleheader.

Riding the pitching of Gage Mattis and Spencer Gallimore, and a balanced batting lineup on a team that hit .318, the Conquistadores had a big Ocean League campaign.

Then the Conquistadores made a run at home in the postseason, edging No. 14 Clovis North 2-1 in nine innings in the first round, beating No. 11 Fresno Central 10-4 in the quarterfinals and edging No. 7 St. Joseph 2-1 in 12 innings in the semis before falling in the Division 2 title game.

"This season was so amazing, and I'm so thankful for the group of players and assistant coaches that we had," said Osborne.

"Our boys have worked so hard, and I'm so proud of them," Osborne said. "They trusted the process over the years and stayed true to who we are as a program, and to have the season we did speaks to who the team is as a whole.

"Words cannot express how proud I am of this team and how blessed I am to be their coach."