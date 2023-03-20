Last Saturday started the raft of scheduled Saturday doubleheaders, and the Cabrillo baseball team remained unbeaten for the season.

Cabrillo junior Spencer Gallimore pitched a no-hitter in the opener, and the Conquistadores (10-0, 2-0) swept Santa Maria (0-6, 0-2) 12-1, 13-0 at Cabrillo.

After a between-games ceremony honoring Cabrillo alum and major league pitcher Danny Duffy, the first Cabrillo home game under lights took place in the second game. Duffy was a main driver in helping secure the funding for the lights for the Cabrillo High School stadium.

Because of an umpires shortage that was exacerbated because of an unresolved dispute between the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) and the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA) earlier in the season over game pay for umpires, all Mountain and Ocean League baseball games have been set for Saturday doubleheaders this year.

The CCAA has made it clear that any individual LPBUA umpire is welcome to work its games. Also, for the first weekend anyway, the weather held up. Had games been scheduled for early in the week, as many Mountain and Ocean League games have been previously, they likely would have been rained out.

As it was, Cabrillo swept its two games with Santa Maria, and Ricky Hernandez went 6-for-7 with six RBIs, two doubles a home run and four runs scored for the Conquistadores. The second game ended after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run rule.

Lompoc 6-6, Templeton 1-1

The Braves (7-2, 2-0) began by taking two from the Eagles (1-6, 0-2), both times by 6-1 counts, in Mountain League action at Lompoc.

Trevor Jure homered in the first game for the Braves, and Bridger Coleman homered in the second.

Righetti 5-12, Santa Ynez 1-1

The Warriors (6-5, 2-0) took two from the Pirates (3-5-1, 0-2) at Santa Ynez, 5-1 and 12-1, as both teams opened their respective Mountain League campaigns.

Righetti senior right-hander Alex Robles checked the Pirates with a two-hit complete game in the opener. The Warriors had just six hits against Santa Ynez sophomore Tate Minus, who pitched a complete game himself, but did enough behind Robles to get the win.

Ricky Smith went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored for Righetti in the second game. Caden Cuccia, JJ Ughoc and Ben Munoz all had two hits for the Warriors.

Smith homered twice in the 12-1 win.

St. Joseph 10-6, Paso Robles 5-3

Charlie Ward, Jayden Cervantez and Erik Furness each had a hit and an RBI in the first game, and Andrew Carbajal, Jayson Rodriguez and Jeremiah Philson did the same in the second as the Knights (5-6, 2-0) swept the Bearcats (0-7, 0-2) 10-5 and 6-3 in a Mountain League doubleheader at St. Joseph's Dave Brunell Field.

Cervantez was the winning pitcher in the second game. The St. Joseph starter gave up no runs and just one hit in his 4.2 innings pitched.

Pioneer Valley 5-11, Mission Prep 4-1

The visiting Panthers (5-2-1, 2-0) swept the Royals (5-3, 0-2) 5-4, 11-1 in an Ocean League doubleheader at Mission Prep.

Cesar Garcia and Josue Garcia drove in two runs apiece for the Panthers in the opener. Garcia and Elias Giddings both homered for Pioneer Valley. Starter Andru Angulo pitched five innings to get the win, and Garcia picked up the save.

The Panthers scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning of the second game and Pioneer Valley pitcher Estevan Fonseca kept the Royals scoreless in the bottom of the fifth, so that game ended after five because of the 10-run rule.

Mario Dedios went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for the Panthers in the opener.

In other Ocean League action, Atascadero (8-2, 2-0) swept Nipomo (3-8, 0-2) 5-2, 8-2 at Atascadero, and Morro Bay (5-3, 2-0) swept Ocrutt Academy (0-3-1, 0-2) 15-4 and 17-1 at Morrison Field in Orcutt.

Visiting San Luis Obispo (4-4, 1-1) and Arroyo Grande (6-5, 1-1) split a Mountain League doubleheader. San Luis Obispo won the first game 6-2 and Arroyo Grande took the second one 11-1.

College baseball

Bulldogs sweep Oxnard

After suffering a three-game sweep of a conference series at the hands of Cuesta last week, the Hancock College baseball team finished a three-game sweep of Oxnard Saturday.

Lead-off batter Gavin Long went 4-for-4 with an RBI, three Hancock pitchers combined for a four-hitter and the Bulldogs beat the Condors 5-1 at Hancock’s John Osborne Field.

The Bulldogs, 14-8 overall, moved to 8-3 in the Western State Conference North Division. Oxnard dropped to 5-17, 1-8.

Hancock starter Nick Brown (3-2) gave up one run on four hits in five innings to get the win. Relievers Nate Wenzel and Christian Dijkman held the Condors hitless the rest of the way.

Wenzel worked three innings, and Djikman pitched the ninth. Oxnard starter Derek Mendoza pitched just two innings, giving up one hit, then reliever Nathan Harnandez gave up three runs on three hits in 1.2 innings:

Long had four of Hancock’s seven hits. Five Hancock batters has an RBI apiece.