The Santa Maria hitters couldn't do much against the host team's Angelo Juarez Monday.

Juarez, a senior right-hander, pitched the last five innings in relief of Nipomo starter Tyler Puckett, and the host Titans rolled to an 11-2 win in a morning Nipomo Tournament game at Nipomo.

The game was called after six innings because of the two-hour time limit.

"I was able to mix up my pitches pretty well," said Juarez. "I was relying mostly on my four-seam fastball. I was able to keep the ball down in the strike zone.

Nipomo led 6-0 after 2 1/2 innings and cruised home from there.

The Titans improved to 4-13 with the win against the Saints (3-10) before falling 7-3 to Santa Ynez (5-10-1) in an afternoon tournament game at Nipomo.

Nipomo reversed things on Santa Maria after the Saints swept an Ocean League doubleheader, 2-0, 4-1, at Nipomo last Saturday.

"We should have beaten them in those other games," said Juarez. "We just played better today, I guess."

Errors by both sides paved the way for a lot of runs Monday. Nonetheless, the Titans did have some productive hitters.

Catcher Lucas Alley had two hits and drove in two Nipomo runs. Aden Willis drove in three runs. Willis singled in the last of Nipomo's four runs in the sixth.

Vinny Martinez singled in the first Santa Maria run in the fourth inning. He scored later that inning on an error.

The Titans mustered just four hits in the loss to Santa Ynez.

At press time, Nipomo was to play Torrance Bishop Montgomery at 10 a.m. Tuesday in another tournament game then finish its tournament appearance with a 1 p.m. Wednesday game against Colusa. Both games were set to be at Nipomo.

Santa Maria will play twice Wednesday, at 10 a.m. against Colusa and at 4 p.m. against Bishop Montgomery. Santa Ynez will play Colusa at 1 p.m. Tuesday before playing Santa Maria at 4 p.m. that day then will face Bishop Montgomery at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Pirates' last tournament game.

All of the above games are set to be played at Nipomo.

Santa Maria is slated to play Santa Ynez at 4 p.m. Tuesday then play tournament games Wednesday at 10 a.m. against Colusa and 4 p.m. against Bishop Montgomery, all at Nipomo.

Panthers get past Braves

Andrew Sandoval had not had a hit all day, though he did have a (key) walk, in four trips to the plate against Lompoc Monday.

On at-bat No. 4, the junior Pioneer Valley shortstop delivered with an RBI single to the right-center field gap, scoring Zach Saucedo with a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Panthers a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Lompoc at Pioneer Valley in the Nipomo Tournament.

The tournament is taking place at three sites through Wednesday, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Arroyo Grande. The Panthers moved to 9-3-1 with the win over the Braves (9-7). Pioneer Valley is tied with Atascadero for the Ocean League lead. Lompoc plays in the Mountain League.

The pitch Sandoval hit for the game-winner Monday "was a little up in the strike zone, a little way," said the Panthers shortstop.

"I was looking for something to drive, and that was the pitch to do it."

Saucedo drew a lead-off walk against Lompoc reliever Andrew Aguilar in the eighth. He went to second when Julian Diaz-Resendez was hit by a pitch with one out moved to third on a fielder's choice then scored on Sandoval's single.

Matt Kovach stole third and then scored on the play on an errant throw by Pioneer Valley starting catcher Josue Garcia in the first inning then Rudy Elizondo singled home Kasch Kuraskviwiecz in the fifth to put the Braves ahead 2-0.

However, Garcia singled in Sandoval, who had drawn a one-out walk, to pull the Panthers within 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth. Pinch hitter Elias Giddings singled for the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh then Andy Morales lined a solid double near the right field line off Aguilar to score Giddings and tie the game.

Garcia became the third Panthers pitcher in the eighth. He stranded Trevor Jure, who had singled with one out, at third with two outs by getting Michael Gomez on a bouncer back to Garcia. Gomez doubled and singled earlier in the game.

The Panthers reversed things on the Braves after Lompoc beat Pioneer Valley 7-2 in a non-league game earlier in the season.

Pioneer Valley has rallied to win before. In fact, the Panthers share first place with Atascadero in the Ocean League because they came from behind to win a wild 14-11 game in eight innings against Cabrillo in the first game of a league doubleheader at Pioneer Valley in March.

"I just feel confident with these guys," said Sandoval, who was called up to the Pioneer Valley varsity near the end of his freshman season. "We've been playing together since we were 10 years old.

"Any little spark can get us going," said Sandoval. Monday, the spark was Saucedo drawing the crucial lead-off walk in the eighth.

Last year, Sandoval was on the Pioneer Valley team that won a league championship for the first time in program history. "I started in the game we clinched the league title," he said.

Monday, both starting pitchers, Andru Angulo for Pioneer Valley and Evan Chavez for Lompoc, were solid. Angulo gave up four hits, and Chavez gave up just three. Both pitched five innings.

At press time, Pioneer Valley was to play Redding University Prep at 10 a.m. Tuesday then finish its tournament appearance with a 1 p.m. Wednesday game against Watsonville St. Francis. Lompoc will face Lompoc Valley rival Cabrillo at 1 p.m. Tuesday and take on University Prep Wednesday at 1 p.m. in two more tournament games.

All of those games are set for Pioneer Valley.

Weekend Roundup

Baseball

Righetti 13, Templeton 0

The Warriors (12-5, 8-0) won their ninth straight and moved into first place in the Mountain League by themselves by rolling to a win at Templeton (3-13, 0-8) Friday.

The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Brodie Miller had three hits and three RBIs for Righetti. Ben Munoz had two hits and three RBIs.

Caden Cuccia drove in two runs for Righetti, and Jayden Perez had two RBis. Ricky Smith racked up two hits and an RBI.

Righetti starter Alex Robles allowed two hits over four innings, and Smith pitched a hitless fifth.

St. Joseph drops three

The Knights (10-9, 7-1) fell out of a share of first place with a 2-1 Mountain League loss at San Luis Obispo Friday, then were swept, 8-3 and 2-1 in nine innings, in a non-league doubleheader at Dos Pueblos Saturday.

Omar Rodriguez and Blake Almaguer, with one each in the first Dos Pueblos game, had the only St. Joseph RBIs during the three games. Teo Winn had two hits in the first game at Dos Pueblos. Jayson Rodriguez and Nikolas Peinado had two hits each in the second.

The Knights were checked on four hits at San Luis Obispo, and none of them had more than one hit.

St. Joseph will play a non-league game at Fresno Central at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Arroyo Grande 10, Santa Ynez 6

Bret Pinkerton and Adam Lerma drove in two runs each, and the Eagles (12-5, 7-1) beat the Pirates (4-10-1, 1-7) in a Mountain League game at Santa Ynez Friday.

Ben Flores drove in three runs for the Pirates, and Ryan Henrey had two RBIs. Dallas DeForest and Caleb Cassidy had two hits each for Santa Ynez.

Softball

San Luis Obispo 14, Santa Ynez 8

The Pirates (1-5, 1-2) took an Ocean League loss at San Luis Obispo (3-6, 3-2).

Cierra Cloud had three hits and three RBIs for Santa Ynez. Kalianne Lawver racked up two hits and two RBIs, Brooke Phelan went 4-for-4 with an RBI and Abby Hemming had three hits.

Kylie LaPointe pitched a complete game for Santa Ynez and struck out seven.

April 6 Roundup

Softball

St. Joseph 10, Arroyo Grande 0

The Knights (5-1, 10-4) tagged the Eagles (4-11-1, 4-1) with their first Mountain League loss and moved into sole possession of first place.

The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

CharliRay Escobedo drove in three runs for the Knights and pitched a one-hit complete game. Taylor Mediano and freshman Kaycie Gaviak both had three RBIS, and Dezirae Rodriguez had one.

Ali Lewis had the Arroyo Grande hit, a single.

Pioneer Valley 21, Morro Bay 0

The Panthers (8-9-1, 4-1) overwhelmed the Pirates (0-3, 0-3) in an Ocean League game at Morro Bay.

The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Mila Dolores went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs for the Panthers. Mackenzie Ramirez went 3-for-3. Ramirez, Adrianna Padilla and Rianna Dulay drove in three runs each.

Ten Panthers had at least one hit.

Cabrillo 9, Santa Maria 0

The Conquistadores (6-2, 4-1) garnered an Ocean League win at home over the Saints (1-8, 0-5). No details were available.

Nipomo 1, Orcutt Academy 0 (forfeit)

The Titans (6-5, 5-1) garnered a forfeit win against the Spartans (4-7, 1-3) and moved into first place in the Ocean League.

Templeton 7, Righetti 2

The Eagles (8-4, 2-3) beat the Warriors (2-9, 1-5) in a Mountain League game at Templeton. No stats for Righetti were available.

Boys volleyball

St. Joseph 3, Pioneer Valley 0

The first-place Knights (23-5, 10-0) kept rolling along in Mountain League play with a sweep of the Panthers (15-13-1, 5-5) at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-21, 25-18.

Gavin Galanski racked up 10 kills for St. Joseph, and Lucas Mayes had eight. Eli Peterson served four aces for the Knights, and Braeden Clark-Rappozo had three.

Nate Magni led the Panthers with seven kills. Mckay Ginez made five blocks.

Cabrillo 3, Orcutt Academy 0

The Conquistadores (9-17, 3-4) swept the Spartans (2-12, 2-7) in an Ocean League match at Cabrillo. Set scores were 25-19, 25-17, 25-7.

Miles Frantz led Orcutt Academy with five kills, three aces and seven digs. No stats for Cabrillo were available.