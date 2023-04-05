The Righetti and St. Joseph baseball teams, both perfect in Mountain League play going in, did not stumble Tuesday. Didn't come close to faltering, in fact.

Both teams won handily at home. Righetti beat Templeton 12-2 in six innings (run rule) and St. Joseph defeated San Luis Obispo 6-2.

Eight Warriors had at least one hit as Righetti moved to 11-5, 7-0. Ben Munoz had two hits and drove in three runs. Ricky Smith had three hits and an RBI, and Adrian Santini and JJ Ughoc both had two hits and drove in two runs.

Riley Bassett pitched three innings of hitless relief, striking out four and walking one. Righetti starter Gabe Marquez went three innings.

The Eagles dropped to 2-11, 0-7.

Righetti will play at Templeton Friday at 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph will play at San Luis Obispo at the same time.

St. Joseph 6, San Luis Obispo 2

The Knights had a typically balanced offense, with five St. Joseph hitters garnering an RBI. Jeremiah Philson and Hunter Hammond both had two hits and a run batted in.

Omar Reynoso pitched a complete game for the Knights (10-6, 7-0). The Tigers dropped to 6-6, 3-4.

Arroyo Grande 10, Santa Ynez 3

Ryan Henrey had two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, (4-9-1, 1-6) who lost a Mountain League game to the Eagles (11-5, 6-1) at Arroyo Grande.

Lompoc 14, Paso Robles 7

The Braves moved to 8-6, 3-4 and dropped the Bearcats to 1-12, 1-6 with a Mountain League win at Lompoc. No details were available.

Girls swimming

Righetti 197, Arroyo Grande 112

Madison Piasai and Noemi Bravo-Guzman both won two open events in automatic qualifying times for the CIF Central Southern Section meet and also swam for two winning relay teams as the Warriors moved to 4-1 with a Mountain League win at Arroyo Grande.

Piasai took the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 3.62 seconds and won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.80. Bravo-Guzman won the 50 freestyle in 24.14 and the 100 freestyle in 54.60.

Other open event winners for the Righetti girls were Allie Cabiles (200 Individual medley) and Kristie Chen (100 breaststroke).

All three Righetti relay teams won in automatic qualifying times for the Central Section meet. The 200 medley relay quartet of Piasai, Cabiles, Sasha Martinez and Kirsten Herrmann won in 1:56.0, the 200 freestyle relay foursome of Bravo-Guzman, Cabiles, Jamielynn Lomibao and Martinez won in 1:45.80 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Bravo-Guzman, Lomibao, Herrmann and Piasai won in 3:55.21.

Boys swimming

Arroyo Grande 201, Righetti 97

Winners for the Warriors (2-3) included the 200 freestyle relay team of Brody Elkin, Kristian Chen, Antonio Santos and Natas Coats in 1:35.40 and Coats in the open 500 in an automatic sectional meet qualifying time of 4:47.45.

Though the Righetti 400 freestyle relay team of Santos, Lucas Hsiung, Brayden Alvarez and Coats finished second, the quartet's time of 3:28.24 met the automatic qualifying standard for the sectional meet.

Softball

Lompoc 9, Paso Robles 6

Lola Soukup and Natalie Aguilar drove in two runs apiece, Yvette Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and the Braves moved to 9-2, 4-1 with a Mountain League win at Paso Robles (2-6, 0-2).

Lompoc starter Teagan Thompson went three innings, giving up three runs on eight hits.

St. Joseph 11, Templeton 1

Lizette Carlos drove in five runs and homered as the Knights (9-4, 4-1) cruised to a Mountain League win at Templeton (7-4, 1-3).

CharliRay Escobedo drove in two runs for St. Joseph. Knights starter Taylor Mediano notched a three-hit complete game.

Righetti 8, Atascadero 2

The Warriors (2-8, 1-4) registered their first Mountain League win of the season by beating the Greyhounds (3-8, 0-5) at Righetti. No details were available.

Boys golf

Mountain League Tournament No. 6

Templeton won this league mini-tourney at Hunter Ranch in Paso Robles with a team score of 404, and Cooper Groshart of San Luis Obispo was the individual medalist with an even par 72.

San Luis Obispo finished second in the team standings with a 411. St. Joseph was third at 417. Mission Prep (425), Arroyo Grande (435), Santa Ynez (437) and Morro Bay (486) followed. Righetti was a DNF.

Rye Winans led Santa Ynez with a 79. Brayden Mlodzik (83), Owen Hirth (86), Cody Armenta (91) and Marcelo Andrade (98) followed for the Pirates.

Boys tennis

Santa Ynez 5, Paso Robles 4

Bryce Wilczak rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles then teamed with Cooper Haws for a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles, and the Pirates notched a narrow win against the Bearcats in this match at Paso Robles.

Haws registered a win in three sets at No. 3 singles. Lucas Doman won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 to give the Pirates a split in the singles sets.

Doman and William Small won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles to help lift Santa Ynez to the win.

Cabrillo 5, Lompoc 4

Charlie Soukup and Piper Hierholzer both scored a win in singles and another in doubles for the Braves, who lost a close one to their Lompoc Valley rival.

Eddie Garcia won at No. 6 singles for Lompoc.

Beach volleyball

Santa Ynez 3, Mission Prep 0

The Santa Ynez teams of Kaki Allen and Gianna Pecile, Cailin Glover and Hannah Allen, and Sadie Lishman and Helina Pecile all won as the Pirates swept the Royals.

Allen and Gianna Pecile, and Glover and Allen won in straight sets. Lishman and Helina Pecile won in three.

"The girls played solid volleyball today, controlling the ball and staying in system," said Santa Ynez coach Melissa Rogers.