Cabrillo moved into a tie for first place in the Ocean League Saturday, Righetti stayed in first place alone in the Mountain League with a win at home Friday, and St. Joseph kept the heat on Righetti with a Friday win at home.

Meanwhile, defending champion Pioneer Valley stayed in the hunt in the Ocean League with a split at co-league leader Atascadero.

In a busy two days of area baseball, Cabrillo (20-4, 10-2) scored a home 7-0, 9-0 sweep of Nipomo Saturday to pull into a first-place tie with Atascadero (20-5, 10-2). The Greyhounds split a home Saturday doubleheader with Pioneer Valley, dropping the first game 10-9 and winning the second 15-2. That one was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Cabrillo and Atascadero will play each other this week to finish their respective regular seasons, at Cabrillo Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. and at Atascadero Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Righetti (19-6, 12-0) defeated Paso Robles 10-0 in six innings (run rule) Friday, and St. Joseph (15-9, 11-1) beat Arroyo Grande 3-0

That set up a decisive May 6 doubleheader showdown for first place between the two cross-street rivals at Righetti. The first pitch is set for 11 a.m.

Righetti's regular season will end that day. St. Joseph will finish its regular season by hosting Mission Prep May 9 at 4:30 p.m. in a non-league game.

Cabrillo sweeps Nipomo

Gage Mattis pitched a two-hit complete game in the opener, and starter Spencer Gallimore and reliever Gabe Barraza combined for a three-hitter in the second game as the Conquistadores rolled to two shutouts of the Titans (5-18, 0-10).

Barraza had two hits and an RBI in each game. Gavin Rodriguez drove in two runs in the second half of the doubleheader.

Righetti 10, Paso Robles 0 (6 innings)

Righetti senior right-hander Alex Robles pitched a three-hit complete game, and Tobin Thomas and Ricky Smith both amassed two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored as the Warriors cruised past the Bearcats (2-20, 1-11).

St. Joseph 3, Arroyo Grande 0

Omar Reynoso pitched a five-hit complete game, and Jayden Cervantez, Hunter Hammond and Jayson Rodriguez had an RBI apiece as the Knights beat the Eagles (14-11, 7-5) and kept pace with the Warriors.

Pioneer Valley, Atascadero split

Andrew Sandoval had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two more, and the Panthers kept just enough of the 10-2 lead they had after 2 1/2 innings to win the opener.

Andy Morales and Thomas Zepeda notched two RBIs apiece for the Panthers in the opener. Jake Hixenbaugh racked up four hits, four RBIs and four runs scored as the Greyhounds won a lopsided second game.

Santa Maria, Orcutt Academy split

The Saints (4-17, 3-7) and Spartans (2-12-1, 1-11) split an Ocean League doubleheader at Santa Maria Saturday, with the Saints winning the first game 3-1 and the Spartans taking the second 7-3 to earn their first league win.

Joshua Chambers had three hits and drove in two Orcutt Academy runs in the second game. Timmy Lee had two RBIs, and Chambers, Mason Rohwedder and Noah Fuentas all doubled.

Tyler Villard went six innings in relief of Orcutt starter Isaiah Weichinger in the second game to get the win. No Santa Maria stats for Saturday were available.

Dunn qualifies for playoffs

After finishing second in the Tri-Valley League, the Earwigs (13-6 overall) qualified for the postseason in the CIF Southern Section's Division 6 and will host Fountain Valley Los Amigos Friday at 3:15 p.m. in the first round.

Softball

Pioneer Valley 9, Santa Ynez 2

The Panthers (13-9-1, 9-1) won easily on the road against the Pirates (1-10, 1-6) Friday and stayed in a first-place tie with Nipomo.

Pioneer Valley sophomore Ciena Acosta pitched a two-hit complete game. Five Panthers drove in at least one run, and Rianna Dulay drove in two. Mila Dolores had two hits and an RBI for Pioneer Valley.

Dolores made eight put-outs as Pioneer Valley senior Jazmyn Molina pitched a perfect game against league rival Orcutt Academy last Wednesday.

Friday, Cierra Cloud had both Santa Ynez RBIs.

The Panthers will host Santa Maria Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. then play a 4:30 p.m. game Friday at Nipomo. Santa Ynez will play at Orcutt Academy Wednesday.

Santa Maria 7, San Luis Obispo 3

The Saints (2-13, 1-7) garnered their first league win by beating the Tigers (4-10, 4-6) at Santa Maria Friday. No stats were available.

Orcutt Academy 1, Morro Bay 0

The Spartans (7-9, 4-5) garnered a forfeit win over the Pirates (0-5, 0-5).

Non-league

Righetti 3, Cabrillo 2

The Warriors (9-12) bounced back from a rough league loss against St. Joseph the prior Thursday and rallied to beat the Conquistadores (9-5) on a Jade Mayorga walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning at Righetti Saturday.

Lillie Torres hit a lead-off single in the Righetti seventh. She went to second on a Helena Jaime sacrifice bunt then scored on the Mayorga single.

Trailing 2-0, the Warriors pulled within 2-1 in the fifth on singles by Torres, Jaime and Sereniti Lopez. Righetti tied the game in the sixth on a Maddie Rice single, a wild pitch and a two-out single by Emily Ramirez.

Emily Fortin pitched a complete game and struck out 10 for the Warriors, who rebounded after seeing St. Joseph score six runs in the bottom of the seventh for an 8-7 Mountain League win at St. Louis de Montfort two days earlier.