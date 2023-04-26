The St. Joseph-Righetti regular season-ending doubleheader at Righetti will have a bearing on the Mountain League baseball championship. The Knights saw to that Tuesday.

Second-place St. Joseph edged Arroyo Grande 1-0 in eight innings at Dave Brunell Field while first-place Righetti was winning in a 13-1 rout at Paso Robles that was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule.

St. Joseph (14-9, 10-1) will play at Righetti (18-6, 11-0) in a May 6 doubleheader with the first pitch slated for 11 a.m. Each team has three games left in the regular season. Tuesday, the Knights knocked third-place Arroyo Grande (14-10, 7-4) out of contention for first place. The Knights will finish no worse than a tie for second place with the Eagles.

The Warriors will finish no worse than second place by themselves.

Righetti will host Paso Robles at 4:30 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph will play at Arroyo Grande at the same time.

St. Joseph 1, Arroyo Grande 0

Erik Furness drove in Isaac Ramirez with a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the eighth, and Nikolas Peinado gave up two hits in seven innings pitched in relief to get the win.

St. Joseph got the victory despite not being able to muster much against Arroyo Grande's Ty Scrudato. Scrudato pitched a complete game and scattered eight hits.

Besides being golden on the mound, Peinado had two hits at the plate.

Righetti 13, Paso Robles 1 (6 innings)

Three Righetti pitchers, Alex Robles, Ricky Smith and Riley Bassett, combined on a two-hitter, and the Warriors cruised to a win on the road against the Bearcats (2-19, 1-10).

Brodie Miller went 4-for-4 and drove in a Righetti run. Adrian Santini had two hits and three RBIs, Smith had two hits and drove in two runs himself and Ben Munoz had two RBIs.

Templeton 9, Santa Ynez 5

Nick Crandall had three hits and an RBI for the Pirates (6-15-1, 1-10) who lost a league game at home to the Eagles (6-16, 1-10).

Softball

Mountain League

Righetti 3, Lompoc 2 (8 innings)

Emily Ramirez drove home Maddie Rice for the winning run with a walk-off, one-out single in the bottom of the eighth at Righetti, and the Warriors (8-11, 4-5) won their fifth straight with a come-from-behind win over the Braves (12-6-1, 5-3).

Once 3-11, the Warriors are now assured of an overall winning percentage above the .300 minimum required to apply for admission into the playoffs.

Rice set up the winning Ramirez hit with a double.

Freshman Emily Fortin, the reigning female Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athlete of the Week, was solid on the mound again for Righetti. Fortin pitched a four-hit complete game and struck out 10.

Down 1-0 in the fourth inning, Righetti went ahead 2-1 on a Ramirez double that scored Maddie Millan and a Jenna Arguijo single that plated Ramirez.

Lompoc tied the game in the top of the seventh on a walk, a bunt single, sacrifice and fielder's choice before Righetti won it in the eighth.

Cheyanne Cordova had two of the four Lompoc hits. Savannah Rounds had the lone Braves RBI.

Ramirez had three hits for the Warriors, and Sereniti Lopez had two. Righetti will play at Mountain League leader St. Joseph's home field at St. Louis de Montfort Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Lompoc will host Arroyo Grande at the same time.

St. Joseph 7, Atascadero 1

The Knights (14-4, 8-1) had little trouble widening their lead in the league standings to 2 1/2 games over Lompoc and Paso Robles, winning easily over the Greyhounds (5-14, 1-8) at St. Louis de Montfort.

Six Greyhounds errors helped the Knights along. Each team had six hits.

Mikayla Provence had two RBIs for St. Joseph. Provence went 1-for-1 with a double. Dezirae Rodriguez had two St. Joseph hits and scored a run.

Faith Clarey hit a solo homer for the Atascadero run. Taylor Mediano pitched a complete game for the Knights.

In other Tuesday league action, Templeton (9-7, 3-6) won 11-2 at Arroyo Grande (5-14-1, 5-4) and Paso Robles (11-9, 5-3) edged Mission Prep (7-9-1, 3-4) 6-5 at Paso Robles.

Boys golf

Mountain League Tournament, No. 8

Von Gordon shot a 76 and led Santa Ynez to victory at Cypress Ridge in Arroyo Grande.

Santa Ynez won with a team score of 403 to runner-up San Luis Obispo's 410. Mission Prep finished third at 411. Templeton (415), St. Joseph (416), Arroyo Grande (445), Morro Bay (447) and Righetti (452) followed.

Rye Winans, with a 77, was right behind Gordon in the Santa Ynez team scoring. Brayden Miodzik (83), Cody Armenta (83) and Marcelo Andrade (84) followed for the Pirates.

Luke Montoya of Mission Prep was the medalist with a 70. Cooper Groshart of San Luis Obispo (74), Shane Moncrief of Arroyo Grande (75), Gordon and Winans rounded out the individual top five.

Team leaders included Noah Gordillo for St. Joseph (78), Talon Hawk for Morro Bay (81), Owen Bowman for Templeton (82) and Ryder Poulis for Righetti (86).

Boys volleyball

St. Joseph 3, San Luis Obispo 2

The Knights (26-5, 13-0) rallied for a 17-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-11 win over the second-place Tigers (19-7, 11-2) and clinched the Mountain League championship. No details were available.

Each team has one regular season match left. St. Joseph will host Morro Bay Thursday night at 5 p.m.

Mission Prep 3, Pioneer Valley 1

The sixth-place Royals (4-16, 4-9) upset the Panthers (16-15-1, 6-7) at Pioneer Valley on PV's Senior Night despite 16 kills by Nate Magni and nine more by Mckay Ginez for the Panthers.

Pioneer Valley (16-15-1, 6-7) dropped into a fourth-place tie with Santa Ynez, which swept third-place Arroyo Grande 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 at Santa Ynez behind 15 kills by Aidan Scott and nine more for Nick Fieldhouse.

Santa Ynez moved to 10-12, 6-7. Arroyo Grande slipped to 11-13, 7-6.

In Ocean League action, Cabrillo (12-17, 6-4) swept Paso Robles (10-17, 7-4) at Paso Robles.

Templeton (15-7-2, 11-0) is in first place in the Ocean League. Atascadero (13-10-2, 7-3) is in second.