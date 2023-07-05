Santa Ynez senior Landon Lassahn is the boys All-Mountain League Swim and Dive MVP, and Orcutt Academy senior Mason Enthoven is the boys All-Ocean League Swim and Dive MVP.
Meanwhile, Righetti senior Allie Cabiles earned the girls Mountain League co-MVP honor with San Luis Obispo sophomore Kale Burk.
Templeton sophomore Kylie Bell is the girls Ocean League MVP. San Luis Obispo took boy the boys and girls Mountain League team titles. The Atascadero boys and girls swept the Ocean League team championships.
All-Mountain League Stunt Teams
San Luis Obispo junior Zaryah Olivera helped lead the Tigers to the Mountain League championship, and Olivera is the league MVP.
A quartet of Tigers made the First Team, including sophomores Maeva Siems and Ellie Mendoza, and seniors Lola Gantenbein and Kaycie Ersnstrom. St. Joseph sophomore Juliana Curiel and freshman Claire Cisney join those four on the First Team.
Seniors Caley Clements and Maddison Hurstack, and junior Alexa Solorio of Paso Robles are all on the All-Mountain League First Team, which is rounded out by Arroyo Grande juniors Danika Montgomery and Sydney Amoroso, Atascadero senior Rachael Gee and Nipomo's Itzel Gutierrez.
San Luis Obispo senior Mia Fraysier, Audrey Drenckpohl and Paylyn Franco are all on the Mountain League Second Team. So are St. Joseph sophomore Vanessa Mengel and senior Zole Zepeda.
The rest of the Second Team consists of Paso Robles seniors Leah Bennett and Elizabeth Pimentel; Atascadero junior Kyra Ladd and senior Sydney Beeman; Arroyo Grande junior Khloe Berard and freshman Kalyn Carmichael; and Nipomo's Ava Quaresma.
St, Joseph junior Paige Beal, along with Emma Valles of Nipomo, were among those who earned All-Mountain League Honorable Mention.