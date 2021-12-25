The Cabrillo boys basketball team gave itself an early Christmas gift on Dec. 10.
The Conquistadores celebrated a remarkable 54-47 comeback win over a powerful and previously undefeated Righetti Warriors team (6-0 before them game, now 9-1).
The Conqs were down by 12, 32-20, at the half before going on a 34-17 second half run to post their fourth victory (4-5) of the season, overcoming a 28-point performance by Righetti senior Angel Durazo.
Righetti is a veteran team with 10 seniors and four juniors on the squad.
Cabrillo?
“We have just two seniors and only three players with varsity experience and one of them is injured,” said Cabrillo head coach Steven Coleman. “Most everyone else is a junior and a number of them didn’t play last year in our COVID-shortened season.
“So we’re a young team. Everything is new to them. This was a big win, a big confidence booster.”
The win was even more impressive because the Conqs’ did it without their leading scorer.
“We’re missing junior Noah Pacheco,” said Coleman. “He’s got an injured ankle and probably won’t be ready to play until we begin our (Channel) league season (Jan. 4 at Santa Ynez). He’s one of our returning starters and to win without him was impressive.”
His teammates more than picked up the slack.
Junior guard Lorenzo Martinez scored 17 points, junior guard Caleb Cowper scored 13 and senior forward/center Bradley McCune added 11.
“Lorenzo and Bradley have provided leadership all season and we’ve relied on their scoring and defense and Caleb’s scoring has been important to our success,” said Coleman. “But senior guard Zach Radabaugh is the heart of the team. He sets the tone on defense. He’s just a hard-nosed, gritty, in-your-face defender and the team feeds of his energy, and junior guard Julian Reagan has been our most consistent player.”
Three more juniors play key reserve roles; King-Trey Mack and brothers Marquese and Jaylun McClean.
Rounding out the squad are junior Gavin Ehrlich and sophomore Ben Valenciano – both sent to help shore up the junior varsity squad but will return to the varsity roster when league play begins.
The Conqs fell behind the Warriors early battling before back after the break.
“We’ve been up-and-down all season. We’ve got a lot of kids in new roles and they’re all still learning where they fit in so they can play team basketball,” said Coleman. “In the first half, we weren’t taking care of the ball. We weren’t boxing out on defense or fighting for a second shot on offense. That second half showed the boys what they can do when they work in unison.
“They’re still learning how to trust each other, how to stick to the discipline we work on in practice. The second half was a real confidence booster.”
Cabrillo had a similar game against Camarillo earlier in the season, also winning that one 54-47, in a tournament game on Dec. 2 at Camarillo.
“Camarillo is rated a top 30 team but the boys weren’t afraid, they stayed disciplined and pulled out the win,” said Coleman. “Those two wins against two top teams showed us that we can compete with anyone.”
It’s still early and Coach Coleman continues experimenting.
“We’re trying multiple things on offense – a 4-out, a 5-out and ball screen offenses. It really depends on who we play. We’ll change things up so we’re not predictable and to match our offense to the strengths of the kids on the floor,” said Coleman. “We’re trying a number of things. One thing we regularly do is change our entire offense in the fourth quarter. That keeps us from being one dimensional and keeps the other team on its heels.”
In the Righetti game, Coleman had the offense go for more fast breaks in the fourth quarter, switching from a more deliberate pass-first, ball-handling offense.
The Cabrillo defense is mostly man-to-man but, as with the offense, Coleman switches things up to keep his opponents off guard.
“We do a lot of full court zone press but then move back to man,” said Coleman. “But we’ll throw in some 2-3 or 3-2 zone so the other team doesn’t get too comfortable.”
While the Conqs currently hover around the .500 mark, Coleman sees better things down the road.
“This is a good group of kids with a lot of heart. Remember, we’re only got two seniors and most of our players barely have any varsity experience,” said Coleman. “So this is a learning year, a building year and we’re building for the future.
“It’s a pretty special group and they now know they can play with anybody. I know they’ll make some good things happen this year and everyone better watch out – we’ll be even better next year.”
VOTE: Who do you think is the Offensive Player of the Year?
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc, SR RBUpdated
Lompoc's star trio was Sheldon Canley Jr., Deville Dickerson and Cavin Ross. Though Lompoc had a down season, without those three it undoubtedly would've been much worse.
Canley rushed for nearly 1,600 yards behind a porous offensive line. He dodged would-be tacklers, out-ran others and ran through anybody else left standing in his way. He scored a total of 27 touchdowns in 11 games.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc, SR RB: 173 carries, 1,573 yards, 23 TDs; 23 catches, 306 yards, 3 TDs, 27 total TDs.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc, JR QBUpdated
Ross did his part to keep opposing defenses from keying on Canley. The junior threw for 2,161 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 games.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc, JR QB: 153 for 243, 2,161 yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs; 34 carries, 62 yards, 3 TDs.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc, SR WRUpdated
Dickerson almost needs his own category for what he did this year. The senior had 1,024 yards on 56 catches with nine touchdowns. He also ran for a score and threw another. But, of course, Dickerson did even more damage in the return game, scoring eight times on kick and punt returns. He scored 18 touchdowns this year.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc, SR WR: 56 catches, 1,024 yards, 9 TDs; 3 carries, 24 yards, TD; 1 for 1 passing, 11 yards, TD; 1,898 all-purpose yards, 4 KO return TDs; 4 punt return TDs, 18 total TDs.
Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande, SR RBUpdated
Arroyo Grande's two-headed monster on offense was Tynes and Puga, two players who impacted the game on the ground and through the air. Arroyo Grande and Lompoc had one of the more memorable games of the past season, with the Eagles beating the Braves 48-47. Canley topped 300 yards rushing in that game and Tynes had over 360 total yards. Those two teams will be in the Mountain League next fall, though without Tynes and Canley.
Tynes finished the year with 118 carries for 981 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He scored 21 total touchdowns on the season.
Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande, SR RB: 118 carries, 981 yards, 15 TDs; 17 catches, 308 yards, 4 TDs, 21 total TDs.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande, SR RBUpdated
Puga had 673 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns and added 496 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande, SR RB: 90 carries, 673 yards, 10 TDs; 36 catches, 496 yards, 5 TDs.
Ryan Boivin, Righetti, SR RBUpdated
Over in the Santa Maria Valley, Righetti was powered by the senior Boivin, a bullish running back who powered his team to a CIF title. He had six rushing touchdowns in the four CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff games and finished with nine touchdowns on the season. His play became even more vital to the Warriors when they lost their starting quarterback to a torn ACL against Arroyo Grande.
Ryan Boivin, Righetti, SR RB: 900 yards rushing, 9 TDs.
Makai Sat, St. Joseph, SR OLUpdated
At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Makai Sat was the area's top offensive lineman. He earned First Team All-Mountain League honors and St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor consistently pointed to Sat for keeping the team's offense on track, even as they switched quarterbacks, relied on two running backs and kept searching for a second option at receiver behind Travis Royal. Sat was the most consistent piece on the St. Joseph offense and he'll be back in 2022.
Makai Sat, St. Joseph, SR OL: First Team All-Mountain League offensive lineman.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez, JR QBUpdated
The Santa Ynez offense wasn't particularly explosive this past season, but Luke Gildred was particularly consistent. He threw for 1,535 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. He also led the team in rushing with 428 yards and three touchdowns. Gildred, who is a possible Ivy League recruit, wil be back in 2022 as well.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez, JR QB: 118 for 225, 1,535 yards passing, 19 TDs, 8 INTs; 79 carries, 428 yards, 3 TDs.
Nate Reese, Nipomo, SR QBUpdated
Nate Reese put his body on the line for his Nipomo team, doing everything that was asked of him. The quarterback led his team in passing and rushing. He was the Titans' placekicker and even kick returner. He suffered a fairly severe injury on a kick return in a playoff game against Visalia Mt. Whitney and wasn't able to play quarterback in the season-ending loss to Bakersfield Highland. He threw for 759 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions and added 675 yards rushing with 10 more touchdowns. He also went 28 for 34 on PATs.
Nate Reese, Nipomo, SR QB: 60 for 128, 759 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs; 96 carries, 675 yards, 10 TDs; 3 catches, 92 yards, TD; 1,526 total yards; 28 for 34 on PATs, 1 for 1 on FGs.
