The Cabrillo baseball team has played six games and has won them all.
The Conquistadores moved to 6-0 by beating Lompoc 5-3 at Cabrillo Saturday in a non-league game. The win was the second for Cabrillo against its Lompoc Valley rival this year. Cabrillo beat Lompoc (1-2) 5-4 at Lompoc Feb. 17.
Saturday, Landon Mabery racked up a big stat line, and Spencer Gallimore gave up three runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings pitched to get the win. Mabery went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.
Gallimore struck out six. Freshman Gabe Barraza earned the save. Barraza helped Gallimore and himself by hitting an RBI single.
Blake Gregory went 2-for-3 for the Conquistadores, and Tommy Kiesling was 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.
Mabery went 3-for-4 as Cabrillo won 6-2 at Bishop Diego Friday. Mabery hit a triple, drove in two runs and scored once.
Cabrillo has home-and-home non-league 3:30 p.m. games scheduled against Santa Ynez this week. At press time Monday, Cabrillo was to play at Santa Ynez Tuesday and host Santa Ynez Friday.
Santa Ynez 8, Bishop Diego 1
Caleb Cassidy and Ryan Henrey combined on a two-hitter, and the Pirates (3-1-1) rolled to a non-league win at Bishop Diego against the Cardinals (1-3).
Cassidy helped himself by going 2-for-3 and driving in three runs. Dallas DeForest went 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Pirates, and Bradley Alexander hit a double for Santa Ynez.
Track and Field
Atascadero Memorial Meet
Several Santa Ynez athletes medaled at this meet on a cold, blustery day at Atascadero Saturday.
Santa Ynez's Madison Dewett (97 feet, 4.5 inches in the girls discus), Chase Sylvia (43-2.5, boys triple jump), and the Pirates 4x200 relay team of Ikenna Ofiaeli, Vincent Casey, Daulton Beard and Rafael Beleski (1 minute, 37.05 seconds) all won.
Casey placed second in the boys triple jump at 40-4.25 and third in the boys long jump at 19-9.