Gage Mattis struck out 14 in the Cabrillo's baseball team's game against Santa Ynez on March 9.

The Conquistadores rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning for four runs to go ahead 4-1.

Mattis made the lead stand up by pitching a scoreless seventh, and Cabrillo moved to 8-0. Mattis is the Times area Player of the Week for March 11, as determined by voters. Mattis garnered 4,781 votes and won out in a field of seven candidates.

Righetti senior right-hander Alex Robles was the runner-up with 2,265 votes. Robles pitched a three-hit complete game, and the Warriors edged Bakersfield Centennial 1-0 at Righetti Thursday.

Here is a rundown on the rest of the field and their accomplishments.

Teagan Thompson, Lompoc softball, 1,165 votes.

After coming on in relief to start the third inning, Thompson pitched a shutout over the last five as Lompoc beat Santa Maria 16-0.

Briana Munoz, Hancock softball, 1,107 votes

Munoz pitched a complete game, and the Bulldogs beat Santa Barbara City College 4-3 at SBCC for a key Western State Conference North Division win. Munoz reversed things on the Vaqueros after taking the loss in SBCC's win at Hancock earlier this season.

Caedin Hamilton, St. Joseph boys basketball

Hamilton went a total of 11-for-15 from the field and scored a total of 24 points, continuing his solid play this season in the Knights' final two games of the 2022-23 campaign.

No. 3 St. Joseph beat No,. 1 Modesto Christian 72-58 Tuesday night to win the Northern California Regional championship of the Open Division then lost 76-65 to the No. 1 high school basketball team in California, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, in the Open Division state championship Saturday night.

Bryce Wliczak, Santa Ynez boys tennis

Wilczak won at No.. 1 singles then teamed with Lucas Doman for a doubles win as the Pirates swept the three doubles matches in a 6-3 win over Paso Robles.

Lucas Doman, Santa Ynez boys tennis

Doman won at No. 2 singles then teamed with Wilczak for the win in the No,. 1 doubles match.