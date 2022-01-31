The two Athletes of the Week that were honored at Monday's Round Table luncheon are two defensive standouts, focusing on a part of the game that's often overlooked.

Pioneer Valley basketball player Jomar Soriano is a point guard for the Panthers, who have won seven straight games and are currently in first place in the Ocean League with a 6-0 record. He was named the Male Athlete of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon on Monday.

Soriano has been a key player in the Panthers' strong showing this year. Coach Ross Rivera says Soriano's defense was crucial last week, as he held one of San Luis Obispo's top scorers to just seven points in a pair of wins last week.

Maya Mendek was named the Female Athlete of the Week. Mendek is the senior goalkeeper for a Cabrillo girls soccer team that was sitting in third place in the Channel League entering the week. The Conquistadores went 2-0-1 last week, beating Dos Pueblos twice and earning a draw with a San Marcos team that's second in the league standings.

Mendek had a shutout and made 21 saves in three matches last week. She has over 100 saves and nine shutouts this season.

Soriano and Pioneer Valley will look to keep their streak going in the Ocean League Tuesday night 6:30 home game against Templeton.

"We've been working so hard since June of last year. We felt we should've won league last season," Soriano said. "We carried that over to this year and now we're 6-0 in league so far."

Soriano attended Round Table wearing the No. 8 jersey of late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, who died almost exactly two years ago in a helicopter crash.

"He was one of my favorite players," Soriano said of Bryant. "He's just been an inspiration to me."

Soriano averaged 13 points per game last week, shooting 50% from the field in the two wins over SLO.

"Jomar is a three-year varsity player who leads by example," Rivera said. "He shows up early to practice and is always one of the last players in the gym. He is a true point guard, controlling the team on offense and is one of our defenders. Jomar is the type of player all coaches want on their team. Without Jomar, PV is not where they are today."

Cabrillo entered Monday night's game against rival Lompoc with a 10-9-5 record overall and a 4-3-1 mark in the Channel League.

"I've been in the soccer program for four years now," Mendek said. "It's just gone by so quick."

Mendek has been on varsity for the past three seasons and says she uses her instincts to make plays in the box.

"I don't think out there, I know what I'm doing -- it just comes naturally to me," Mendek said. "This all feels really nice because I know we've worked so hard for this. We want these wins and we want to make CIF."

Mendek did have Monday night's Lompoc game on her mind. The Braves stunned Cabrillo in a 3-2 win earlier in January.

"We need these points, but we also want to win our last Lompoc game," Mendek said. "For the seniors, it'll be our last Lompoc game ever. We really want this win."

Cabrillo

The Conqs were represented by athletic director Gary West and Mendek, along with girls basketball players Rylie Jenkins and Heather Zent and boys soccer players Oscar Monroy and Hector Villa.

Pioneer Valley

AD Anthony Morales brought along Soriano as well as girls basketball players Natalie Villa and Nadine Virto, girls wrestler Abigail Ayuso, boys wrestler Anthony Ayala; boys soccer players Caleb Toledo and David Montesinos.

Lompoc

Dick Barrett brought six Lompoc athletes: basketball players Mallory Branum and Cierra Bailey, soccer players Adrian Gonzalez and Jesus Resendez and wrestlers Ruben Manzanarez and Oscar Rocha.

St. Joseph

AD and basketball coach Tom Mott brought two standouts from his team in seniors Dre Roman and David Vidor as well as three girls basketball stars: Candance Kpetikou, Avary Cain and Kai Oani.

Santa Ynez

Sara Ovadia, a golf coach at Santa Ynez, spoke for the Pirates, highlighting wrestler Tommy Johnson, soccer player Leo Valencia, girls wrestler Malia Ortiz and girls basketball players Riley Vannasap and Hally Maniscalco.

Valley Christian

Girls basketball coach Randy Stanford brought two of his top players in senior point guard Lindsay Mikkelson and post player Jenna Mason.

Santa Maria High, Righetti, Orcutt Academy and Hancock College did not attend Monday's Round Table.