Spencer Gallimore had quite a day Saturday, on the mound and at the plate.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Robles won three events at a three-way track meet at Nipomo the prior Wednesday.

The two are the Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table Athletes of the Week for the week ending March 18.

Gallimore, a junior pitcher-infielder for the Cabrillo baseball team, pitched a no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader at Cabrillo, which the Conquistadores swept from Santa Maria to move to 10-0, 2-0 to open Ocean League play. He helped himself by going 3-for-4 at the plate, with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored.

The nightcap marked the debut of the newly-installed lights at Cabrillo's stadium. Major league pitcher Danny Duffy, a Cabrillo alum who was a main driver in the project to obtain the lights, was honored in a ceremony between games.

Robles won the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), pole vault (9-0) and long jump (15-5) to help the Santa Ynez girls track team defeat Lompoc and Nipomo in the tri-meet at Nipomo.