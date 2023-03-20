032023 Round Table winners 01

Cabrillo's Spencer Gallimore and Santa Ynez' Gabriela Robles were named the Athletes of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon on Monday.

 Contributed

Spencer Gallimore had quite a day Saturday, on the mound and at the plate.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Robles won three events at a three-way track meet at Nipomo the prior Wednesday.

The two are the Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table Athletes of the Week for the week ending March 18.

Gallimore, a junior pitcher-infielder for the Cabrillo baseball team, pitched a no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader at Cabrillo, which the Conquistadores swept from Santa Maria to move to 10-0, 2-0 to open Ocean League play. He helped himself by going 3-for-4 at the plate, with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored.

The nightcap marked the debut of the newly-installed lights at Cabrillo's stadium. Major league pitcher Danny Duffy, a Cabrillo alum who was a main driver in the project to obtain the lights, was honored in a ceremony between games.

Robles won the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), pole vault (9-0) and long jump (15-5) to help the Santa Ynez girls track team defeat Lompoc and Nipomo in the tri-meet at Nipomo.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you