The CIF Central Section has revealed the base football divisions for the 2023 season, and none of the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) teams are in Division 1.

That doesn't necessarily mean none will wind up there.

As was the case last year, St. Joseph has been assigned to base Division 2. The three-time Mountain League champion wound up in Division 1 for the 2022 playoffs. The Knights trounced Clovis East in the first round then were routed at eventual division champ Bakersfield Liberty in the quarterfinals.

Liberty went on to win the Division 1-A state championship. Last year, Central Section Division 1 consisted of 12 teams for the playoffs. Most of the other divisions had a field of 14. Division 3 had 15 teams.

Teams can only move up or down one division from their base divisions for their playoff groupings.

Mission Prep, the top Division 3 seed, went out against Delano Kennedy in the semifinals after drawing a first-round bye then defeating Mountain League rival Arroyo Grande. Mission Prep is in base Division 4 this year.

After the rather free-flowing playoff division system of 2021 in which schools could be subject to divisional movement at any time during the season — and which didn't seem overly popular, at least in this area — the Central Section went to a base division system for the 2022 preseason.

This year, the teams in base Division 1 are Bakersfield, Clovis Buchanan, Fresno Bullard, Fresno Central, Clovis, Clovis North, Fresno Edison, Liberty and Fresno San Joaquin Memorial.

The CCAA base Division 2 teams are St. Joseph, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and Righetti. Arroyo Grande went out in the quarterfinals of Division 3 with a loss to Mission Prep. Paso Robles lost in the first round of Division 2.

Righetti, which won the 2021 Division 5 championship and made it to the state title game that year, didn't get the required three regular season wins in 2022 to make the playoffs.

Lompoc and San Luis Obispo are both in base Division 3. Lompoc lost at Bakersfield Frontier in the first round of Division 2 last year. San Luis Obispo went out in the first round of Division 3.

Atascadero rallied to beat Pioneer Valley 27-13 in the Division 5 championship game last year then went on to win the Division 6-A state title. Atascadero and Pioneer Valley are both in base Division 4 this year.

Pioneer Valley rallied to beat Templeton in the 2022 Division 5 semifinals. Templeton is also in base Division 4 for 2023, along with Santa Ynez, Mission Prep and Nipomo.

Santa Ynez lost in the first round of Division 3 last year. Nipomo was winless and did not qualify for the playoffs.

Cabrillo and Santa Maria are both in base Division 5. Cabrillo broke through to win its first two games of the year in 2022 after not winning since 2017, but the Conquistadores couldn't register another win the rest of the season.

Santa Maria went out in the first round of Division 5.

The CCAA has no teams in Division 6. Orcutt Academy will play eight-man football again.

The 2023 11-man high school football season will kick off with Lompoc hosting Agoura Aug. 17. Orcutt Academy will open at Laguna Blanca Aug. 26 then will play at Valley Christian Academy Sept. 1 in VCA's season opener.