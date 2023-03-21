Chase Sylvia won the boys triple jump with a Santa Ynez school record 44 feet 10 inches at the Nipomo Invitational at Nipomo High School Saturday.
Sylvia also won the long jump with a best of 21-8. Santa Ynez’s Kate Mazza won the girls 1,600 in 5 minutes, 28.38 seconds. Mazza finished second in the 400 in 1:02.38.
Other top three finishers for Santa Ynez included Vince Casey in the boys triple jump (second at 41-6.75), Jessi Rae Flynn in the girls discus (second, 94-9) and Daulton Beard in the boys 100 (third, 11.34).
Baseball
Righetti 5-12, Santa Ynez 1-1
The Warriors (6-5, 2-0) took two from the Pirates (3-5-1, 0-2) at Santa Ynez, 5-1 and 12-1, as both teams opened their respective Mountain League campaigns.
Righetti senior right-hander Alex Robles checked the Pirates with a two-hit complete game in the opener. The Warriors had just six hits against Santa Ynez sophomore Tate Minus, who pitched a complete game himself, but did enough behind Robles to get the win.
Ricky Smith went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored for Righetti in the second game. Caden Cuccia, JJ Ughoc and Ben Munoz all had two hits for the Warriors.
Smith homered twice in the 12-1 win.
Cabrillo sweeps Santa Maria
Last Saturday started the raft of scheduled doubleheaders, and the Cabrillo baseball team remained unbeaten for the season.
Cabrillo junior Spencer Gallimore pitched a no-hitter in the opener, and the Conquistadores (10-0, 2-0) swept Santa Maria (0-6, 0-2) 12-1, 13-0 at Cabrillo.
After a between-games ceremony honoring Cabrillo alum and major league pitcher Danny Duffy, the first Cabrillo home game under lights took place in the second game. Duffy was a main driver in helping secure the funding for the lights for the Cabrillo High School stadium.
Because of an umpires shortage that was exacerbated because of an unresolved dispute between the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) and the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA) earlier in the season over game pay for umpires, all Mountain and Ocean League baseball games have been set for Saturday doubleheaders this year.
The CCAA has made it clear that any individual LPBUA umpire is welcome to work its games. Also, for the first weekend anyway, the weather held up. Had games been scheduled for early in the week, as many Mountain and Ocean League games have been previously, they likely would have been rained out.
As it was, Cabrillo swept its two games with Santa Maria, and Ray Hernandez went 6-for-7 with six RBIs, two doubles a home run and four runs scored for the Conquistadores. The second game ended after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run rule.
Lompoc 6-6, Templeton 1-1
The Braves (7-2, 2-0) began by taking two from the Eagles (1-6, 0-2), both times by 6-1 counts, in Mountain League action at Lompoc.
Trevor Jure homered in the first game for the Braves, and Bostin Coleman homered in the second.