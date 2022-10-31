St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley have drawn first-round home games for the CIF Central Section Football Playoffs.

All other northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County teams that qualified for the football post-season will be on the road.

No. 6 St. Joseph will host No. 11 Clovis East in Division 1. No. 8 Pioneer Valley will play No. 9 Delano in Division 5.

St. Joseph won another Mountain League championship last Friday night, snapping a 21-all tie and pulling away for a 49-21 win at Mission Prep in a showdown for the league title.

The Knights have won four Mountain League titles outright and shared another in Pepe Villasenor’s five years as coach.

The first round of the playoffs is Friday night. Kickoff time for all playoff games is 7 p.m. unless there is an agreement among both schools for a change in the start time. The Delano-Pioneer Valley game will kick off at 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals in all divisions have been moved to Thursday, Nov. 10 because of the Nov. 11 Veterans Day holiday.

In Division 2, No. 10 Lompoc will play at No. 7 Bakersfield Frontier in the first round. Mission Prep has drawn the top seed, and a first-round bye, in Division 3.

No. 9 Arroyo Grande and No. 12 Santa Ynez will be on the road for first-round Division 3 games. Arroyo Grande will be at No. 8 Delano Cesar Chavez. Santa Ynez will face No. 5 Kerman.

No. 10 Santa Maria will play at No. 7 Madera South in Division 5.

Northern San Luis Obispo County teams that have drawn first-round home games include No. 4 Templeton and No. 6 Morro Bay in Division 5.

Templeton will go against No. 13 Fresno Roosevelt. Morro Bay will face No. 11 Bakersfield Golden Valley.

Ocean League co-champion Atascadero is the No. 2 seed in Division 5. The Greyhounds drew a first-round bye.

If Santa Maria wins Friday night, the Saints will play at Atascadero. The Greyhounds came from being down 24-7 at halftime to take a 28-24 win when the teams played each other at Santa Maria in a league opener.

Two more northern San Luis Obispo County teams will be on the road. No. 9 Paso Robles is at No. 8 Sanger in Division 2 and No. 10 San Luis Obispo is at No. 7 Tulare Oak in Division 3.

San Luis Obispo earned a share of the Ocean League championship with Atascadero.

Some top seeds include Clovis West in Division 1, Visalia Central Valley Christian in Division 2, Mission Prep in Division 3 and Bishop Union in Division 5.

No area teams are in the Division 4 or Division 6 playoffs.

Valley Christian Academy, the No. 5 team in the CIF Southern Section's 8-man Division I, will play at No. 4 La Canada Flintridge Prep at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first round.

If the Lions win there, they will host a quarterfinal game, likely against No. 1 California School for the Deaf Riverside.