CIF Central Section Championship Games
Division 1
No. 4 Bakersfield Liberty 42, No. 2 Fresno Central 14
Division 2
No. 1 Fresno Bullard 45, No. 2 Bakersfield 21
Division 3
No. 1 Visalia Central Valley Christian 27, No. 7 Bakersfield Christian 25
Division 4
No. 6 Bakersfield Independence 28, No. 13 Mendota 21
Division 5
No. 3 Righetti 34, No. 4 Madera Liberty 7
Division 6
No. 2 Morro Bay 35, No. 1 Taft 33
CIF Southern Section title games
Division 1
Santa Ana Mater Dei 27, Anaheim Servite 7
Division 2
Mission Hills Alemany vs. Orange Lutheran, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Division 3
Apple Valley vs. Gardena Serra, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Division 4
Long Beach Poly vs. La Canada St. Francis, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Division 5
Valencia 28, Oaks Christian 14
Division 6
Temecula Valley vs. Newport Harbor, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Division 7
San Bernardino Aquinas vs. Downey St. Pius X, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Division 8
Phelan Serrano vs. Ventura Buena, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Division 9
Ontario Colony 49, San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's 40
Division 10
Covina Northview 27, Long Beach St. Anthony 20
Division 11
Irvine Northwood 37, Long Beach Jordan 14
Division 12
Compton vs. Quartz Hill, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Division 13
Riverside Arlington 23, Montclair 0
Division 14
Anaheim Loara 14, Rialto 12
Photos: Righetti captures city's first CIF football title
