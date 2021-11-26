CIF Central Section Championship Games

Division 1

No. 4 Bakersfield Liberty 42, No. 2 Fresno Central 14

Division 2 

No. 1 Fresno Bullard 45, No. 2 Bakersfield 21

Division 3 

No. 1 Visalia Central Valley Christian 27, No. 7 Bakersfield Christian 25

Division 4

No. 6 Bakersfield Independence 28, No. 13 Mendota 21

Division 5

No. 3 Righetti 34, No. 4 Madera Liberty 7

Division 6 

No. 2 Morro Bay 35, No. 1 Taft 33

CIF Southern Section title games

Division 1

Santa Ana Mater Dei 27, Anaheim Servite 7

Division 2 

Mission Hills Alemany vs. Orange Lutheran, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division 3

Apple Valley vs. Gardena Serra, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division 4

Long Beach Poly vs. La Canada St. Francis, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division 5

Valencia 28, Oaks Christian 14

Division 6 

Temecula Valley vs. Newport Harbor, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division 7

San Bernardino Aquinas vs. Downey St. Pius X, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division 8 

Phelan Serrano vs. Ventura Buena, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division 9

Ontario Colony 49, San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's 40

Division 10

Covina Northview 27, Long Beach St. Anthony 20

Division 11

Irvine Northwood 37, Long Beach Jordan 14

Division 12

Compton vs. Quartz Hill, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division 13

Riverside Arlington 23, Montclair 0

Division 14

Anaheim Loara 14, Rialto 12

