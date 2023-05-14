Pop quiz question No. 1: What do Ontario, Santa Anta Valley, Jurupa Valley Rubidoux, Baldwin Park and Perris Citrus Hill High Schools have in common?

Answer: They all have listed student enrollments of more than 1,500.

Pop quiz question No. 2: What do Valley Christian Academy, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian and Inglewood Amino Leadership Charter have in common?

Answer: They all have listed student enrollments of less than 550.

Now, what do the schools that encompass the answer to question No. 1 have in common with the schools that encompass the answer to question No. 2?

Answer: Their softball teams were all placed in the CIF Southern Section's Division 7, the lowest softball playoff division and one that really should be comprised of strictly smaller schools, for the postseason.

The results have been predictable. After defeating Desert Christian 18-0, top-ranked Ontario beat VCA 13-0 in the second round. Though, to be fair, Ontario blanked Rubidoux 17-0 in the quarterfinals.

I realize that divisional playoff placements should not be based on school enrollment alone. Demographics should also be a big part of it.

However, I said in this space that no Valley Christian Academy team should be forced to play a Santa Barbara High School team in a playoff game in any sport (after the VCA boys basketball team was forced to do just that), and I assert in this space that no VCA (or Desert Christian, for that matter) team should face an Ontario High School team in the playoffs in any sport.

I'll say the same thing now that I said in this space before. If a team such as VCA wishes to schedule a team of a higher caliber during the regular season, which teams from smaller leagues often do to prepare their squads for more rigorous competition, that's fine. That holds true for the softball or baseball season the same as for the basketball season.

But as for the playoffs, no. The likes of VCA and Desert Christian athletics teams should never play a team from Ontario High School, listed enrollment of 2,415 students, in any sport during the post-season.

Meanwhile Coastal Christian, a Coast Valley League rival of VCA's that won the CVL softball championship, was placed in Division 6 for the softball playoffs.

Coastal Christian, which has a listed student enrollment of 188, lost to Baldwin Park Sierra Vista, which has a listed student enrollment of 1,898, 21-2 in the first round.

I realize the Southern Section has large playoff fields, often with 30-plus teams in a division compared to the standard 16 teams in each Central Section division. It can be hard to find enough teams from small schools to fill out a division such as Division 7.

Nonetheless, this year Division 7 teams such as Ontario, Baldwin Park, etc., easily could have been, and should have been, placed in a higher division and Division 6 teams such as Downey Calvary Chapel, Coastal Christian, Helena Academy of Career Exploration, Lennox Academy and Nuevo Nuview Bridge, none of whom have a listed student enrollment higher than 668, could have been, and should have been, placed in Division 7.

Should Ontario win the Division 7 softball title, the Jaguars should celebrate just as heartily as any other division champion will. The players and coaches do not choose the playoff divisions they are placed in. The players play, and the coaches coach. Winning a sectional divisional championship at any level in any sport is a significant accomplishment. It is a big deal.

In the early 2000s, the VCA girls basketball team won back-to-back SS-Division 6A championships. All the teams they defeated both years truly belonged in the division. VCA's reward was to be bumped up several playoff divisions the following year. That should not have happened.

Central Section playoff pairings, while often not exactly ideal, typically don't have this disparity, at least in part I think because far less schools create far less opportunity for drastic disparity. I doubt the VCA basketball teams (the girls played against Quartz Hill in the first round this year, another case of dramatic enrollment disparity) or the VCA softball team would have been in this situation if they played in the Central Section.

For that matter, I doubt the Coastal Christian softball team would have found itself in the situation it was in this year either, if the Conquerors had been part of the Central Section.

The Coast Valley League remains the lone one in the area that has not moved to the Central Section. I firmly believe the CVL schools are in the same situation as the area schools that moved over and eventually formed the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) - they have more in common geographically and demographically with most of their Central Section counterparts than they do with many of their Southern Section counterparts.

The CVL's next opportunity to apply to move to the Central Section is 2026, when Southern Section re-leaguing takes place. The CVL should take it.

Sigh. Just follow the rules, people

Not for the first time, a softball team has been disqualified from the CIF Southern Section Playoffs for taking batting practice before a game.

This time, it happened to Irvine Crean Lutheran. Crean Lutheran forfeited a quarterfinals win over Hemet Tahquitz because Crean Lutheran took batting practice before a game, which SS bylaws prohibit.

Some years ago, the girls 400 winner in the Los Padres League track finals in this area was disqualified because a coach had "paced" her - that is, had run along the infield alongside her during the race.

Pacing is expressly disallowed, and has been for years. The winner had run an impressive time too, 59 seconds flat. Nonetheless, the coach clearly violated the rule, and the decision-makers at the meet had no choice but to unhappily disqualify the runner.

Neither the no batting practice before a game rule nor the no pacing rule have exactly sneaked up on anyone. They have both been around for quite awhile.

Follow the rules now and avoid a lot of heartache later.