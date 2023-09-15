Dallas DeForest racked up impressive rushing numbers last week.
As a result, the Santa Ynez senior is the Times area Player of the Week for the week Sept. 4-10, as determined by voters.
DeForest racked up 161 yards and a touchdown in Santa Ynez's 49-27 non-league football win at home over Santa Maria Sept. 8. The game was the first at Santa Ynez's newly named Rio Memorial Field, so named in honor of the late Jeff and Carl Rio. Jeff Rio played for and coached the Santa Ynez football team. Carl Rio, Jeff's father, coached the Santa Ynez football team later.
DeForest earned 293 votes, 44 percent of the total votes cast. He won out in a field of six candidates. Righetti girls water polo goalkeeper Riley Olney was the runner-up with 176 votes, 26 percent of the total votes cast.
Olney made a combined 33 saves as the Warriors went 2-2 in their four games at the Watsonville St. Francis Tournament that took place Sept. 8 and 9. Olney also scored once from the field in Righetti's tournament win over Los Altos.
Here is a summary of the rest of the candidates and their accomplishments.
Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian Academy football, 154 votes.
Sanders amassed 178 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries as the Lions (2-0) routed Canyon Country Santa Clarita Christian 52-14 in a Sept. 8 non-league game at VCA. The Cardinals were 2-0 going in.
Noah List, VCA football
List had a big game on defense at linebacker in the Lions' win over Santa Clarita Christian. He was also four-for-four on PAT kicks.
Aldo Araiza, Santa Maria football
Though the Saints came up short at Santa Ynez Sept. 8, Araiza rushed for 177 yards on 22 carries.
Tyler Miller, Orcutt Academy football
Miller ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries as the Spartans (1-2) rolled to a 42-6 win at Coast Union Sept. 8 to earn their first win under new coach Ron Mendez.