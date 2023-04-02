Karis Ford saw her opportunity to get an Ivy League education and she took it.

The Dunn senior signed Friday at a signing ceremony at the school to play softball for Princeton University and will make the next stop on her educational career at an Ivy League school that has just a 4.4 percent acceptance rate for applicants.

“I wanted to be prepared for a career after college, and I just fell in love with Princeton when I went for a visit in September,” said Ford. “I loved the team, loved the campus, the old-school look, the architecture.

“And I’ll be getting an Ivy League education.”

As for her major, “I’ll major in psychology with a possible minor in neuroscience,” Ford said.

Dunn does not have a softball team (Ford did play four years of varsity volleyball there). However, Ford has attracted plenty of notice while playing club ball. In fact, she is ranked in the top 20 of the Extra Elite 100 by Extra Inning Softball.

“I’ve been playing softball for eight years, and started getting noticed by colleges when I was playing in the 12U age group,” said Ford.

“I play fall ball, then my summer club ball schedule’s pretty busy.” Ford said she plays for the Firecrackers Rico club team that is based just outside Huntington Beach.

Ford told Extra Inning Softball, “I wake up at 3 a.m. to make it to 8 a.m. practices and games.”

The Dunn senior mainly plays right field, though she also plays third base.

As far as the financial package Princeton was able to secure for her, “I’m not really sure yet,” said Ford. “Princeton’s an Ivy League school, so they don’t do athletic scholarships. Eventually, I expect to be paying $10,000-$15,000 a year,” for whatever eventual financial package she gets doesn’t cover, said Ford.

Ford said Princeton didn’t actually come into the picture for her until fairly recently.

“I’d been talking to UCLA, Stanford, Washington, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma contacted me,” Ford said. “But I’d mainly been talking to UCLA and Stanford.

“Then the Princeton coach (Lisa Van Ackeren) asked me to go on a tour,” of the campus, said Ford. Ford did, and she was sold.

Ford lives in Nipomo. Dunn is a boarding school.

“Going to a boarding school has helped me to adjust to going to a university that’s far from home,” she said.

The 2023 Princeton softball team was 11-13 overall at press time. However, the Tigers were 5-1 in Ivy league play. Princeton swept a three-game league series with Yale then took two of three from Brown.

Five Princeton players, including its two top hitters, Serena Starks (.337) and Adrienne Chang (.333) are seniors.