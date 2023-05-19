A signing ceremony was held at Santa Ynez for eight of the school's student athletes.

Water polo players and swimmers Zackery Bennett and Tabitha Pearigen will be going into the United States Coast Guard. Gianna Pecile, Landon Lassahn and Caleb Cassidy all signed with four-year schools.

Pecile will play beach volleyball for Costa Mesa-based Vanguard and major in political science and history. Lassahn, who played water polo and basketball and swam at Santa Ynez, signed to play water polo at UC Santa Barbara. His major is undecided.

Cassidy played basketball and baseball at Santa Ynez. He will play baseball at Pomona Pitzer and major in economics.

Ashley Martin and Sidney Gills will play volleyball and water polo respectively at Cuesta College. Martin plans to major in Ag business. Gill, who played water polo and softball at Santa Ynez, plans to major in education.

Jayda Henrey broke the Santa Ynez girls volleyball career kills record. She will play volleyball at Santa Barbara City College and plans to major in Ag Science.