The use of a one-way communication device between a coach in the dugout and a team's catcher for the purpose of calling pitches will be permitted in high school baseball beginning in 2024, according to a National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) news release.
The change to Rules 1-6-2 and 3-2-5 was one of five rules changes approved by the NFHS Baseball Rules Committee at its June meeting in Indianapolis. The NFHS Board of Directors subsequently approved the recommendations.
The new rules prohibit coaches from communicating with any other player other than the catcher on defense and with any player while batting. The coach must be in the dugout when using the communication device.
"This change is consistent with the growth of the game and is indicative of a measured and responsible approach to enable technology into our level of competition," Elliot Hopkins, NFHS Director of Sports and Educational Services and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee, said in the release.
"The committee has made these changes to maintain the balance between offense and defense, increase the pace of play and will responsibly manage technology so there is no advantage gained by schools that have more available resources than some of their contemporaries," said Hopkins.
"Creating a level playing field is paramount to education-based athletics."
A change in Rule 10-2-3h removes spectators' behavior from the umpire-in-chief's jurisdiction when deciding to forfeit a contest. Only infractions by players, coaches or team/bench personnel will be under the umpire's jurisdiction.
The committee decided that poor behavior by spectators should be handled by game administration.
"This change is a complementary rule to support schools' game management role in addressing unacceptable behavior and will allow the umpire to focus on the action and players on the field," Hopkins said.
Rule 1-6-1 was added and designates a wristband with defensive shifts, pitching choices or game directions as non-electronic equipment that must be a single, solid color and worn on the forearm. Pitchers' cards must not be white, gray or a distracting color and must be worn on their non-pitching arm.
A complete list of baseball rules changes will be available on the NFHS website at www.nfhs.org and can be obtained by clicking on "Activities & Sports," at the top of the page and selecting "Baseball."