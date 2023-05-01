Two area football stars have moved on to the National Football League.

Neither Elijah Cooks, a Santa Maria native, and Toa Taua, who hails from Lompoc, heard their names called during the three-day NFL draft that wrapped up Saturday.

However, both got to work figuring out the next steps in their football journeys.

Cooks, who spent time at St. Joseph High School before wrapping up his prep career at Atascadero, signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.

Taua, a former star running back at Lompoc High, accepted an invitation from the Philadelphia Eagles to attend rookie minicamp later this week.

Cooks, who was once a quarterback prospect, blossomed into a productive 6-foot-4 receiver at Nevada, before transferring to San Jose State in 2022.

Cooks had a stellar final season at the NCAA level, recording 69 receptions for 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Spartans last fall. This came after he had a productive career at Nevada. He caught 115 passes for 1,478 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Wolf Pack, once playing alongside his close friend Taua.

Cooks fought through injuries and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021 after his breakout season in 2019, when he had 76 catches for 926 yards and eight touchdowns.

Taua, a 5-foot-9, 220-pound running back, was consistently productive across five seasons at Nevada. He finished his career with 855 rushing attempts for 3,997 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also showed his skills as a pass-catcher with 163 grabs for 1,190 yards and four more touchdowns.

"All he needs is a shot," Andrew Jones, Lompoc's football coach, said on Twitter.

At Lompoc High, Taua rushed for more than 4,600 yards and 73 touchdowns during his days with the Braves. As a senior, he rushed for 1,673 yards and 26 touchdowns as the Braves went 11-1. This came after he had 1,777 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns as a junior. He was also a standout linebacker, racking up 200 career tackles and 8.5 sacks in his career at Lompoc.

Taua is following in the footsteps of his older brother, Vai Taua, who starred at Nevada before nearly making an NFL regular season roster. Vai Taua, now an assistant head coach and running backs coach at Nevada, went undrafted in 2011 but signed with Buffalo and was let go during pre-season cuts. He joined the Seahawks later that summer and nearly made that roster after playing well in the final pre-season game, but was eventually released by Seattle in 2011 and again in 2012. Playing at Nevada from 2007-10, Vai Taua rushed for 4,512 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Cooks' father Adrian played football at Fresno State and his sister Mariah was a star basketball player at Righetti High before embarking on a solid career at Washington State.

NFL teams will hold rookie camp Friday, Saturday and Sunday with their drafted players, undrafted free agents and those who received an invitation to minicamp.