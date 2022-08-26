St. Joseph 38, Bakersfield Christian 7

Santa Barbara, 35, Righetti 14

San Marcos 28, Santa Maria 9

Lompoc 54, Pioneer Valley 7

Cabrillo 13, Nipomo 6

Coalinga 39, Templeton 15

North 37, Atascadero 14

San Luis Obispo 27, Caruthers 7

Morro Bay at Carpinteria

8-man, Saturday

Laguna Blanca at Orcutt Academy (2 p.m.) 

