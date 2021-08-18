2021 schedule: Nipomo Aug. 20: vs. Santa Ynez Aug. 27: @Cabrillo Sept. 10: @Fresno Hoover Sept. 17: vs. Morro Bay Sept. 25: vs. San Luis Obispo Oct. 1: @Righetti* Oct. 8: vs. Paso Robles* Oct. 14: vs. St. Joseph* Oct. 22: @Arroyo Grande* Oct. 28: @Pioneer Valley* All games at 7 p.m. * - Mountain League games

Nipomo’s football team had a successful spring campaign.

The Titans lost their opener to Mission Prep 24-10 and promptly reeled off four straight wins to close out the five-game season with a 4-1 record.

Their reward? Getting bumped up to the Mountain League.

For Nipomo’s players, there’s no sarcasm there. The Titans truly feel like they’ve been rewarded with the chance to play the area’s biggest schools and best programs.

“I think it’s very cool,” senior defensive end Leo Toledo says of the move from the Ocean League. “I think it’s a great opportunity to see what we’ve got because we’re usually the underdogs. People don’t think we can make it, but we usually prove them wrong. We all just looked at each other and said ‘F--- it, bring it on.’”

Before embarking on a league slate that features games against St. Joseph, Righetti, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and Pioneer Valley, another league newcomer, the Titans kick off their season Friday with a non-league home game against Santa Ynez. It starts at 7 p.m.

Experience but little depth

Titans coach Tony Dodge likes the starters he has and the experience they bring from the 4-1 season that ended a few months ago.

He does note, though, that the Titans are lacking in depth. There’s little room for injuries in this group.

“Behind our starters there’s a lot of inexperience, guys that we’re trying to get up to speed,” Dodge said. “We’ll have a roster of 30 to 33 guys, we can’t get anybody hurt. Any injury will do us big time harm this year. We’re doing our best to be conditioned and in shape. The boys are working hard in the weight room. They know what is expected of them.”

Toledo will play both ways, starting at defensive end and playing tight end.

“We’re very limited with how many players we have on the field and we definitely have to be very careful in protecting ourselves and staying safe, especially with COVID,” Toledo said. “It’s not just about physical injuries on the field. It’s also about keeping our mental health up. We’ve only got about 30 players out here on the field.”

Offense mostly stays same

Most of the key pieces in the Nipomo offense haven’t changed.

Nate Reese is back at quarterback, with Nick Milton serving as the backup.

Milton, though, will be focused on serving as the team’s top receiver after Justin McKee and Declan Coles graduated in June.

“That’s the big role this year, stepping up and trying to fill their shoes at receiver,” Milton said. “Defense is the same, but I’ll play a bigger role on offense.”

Milton, and other Nipomo players and coaches, kept pointing to Raemar Agnes as a player that should break out this fall.

Agnes is a 5-foot-9 slot receiver.

“He’s crazy athletic,” Milton said. “He’ll stand out a bunch. This year, I think he’s going to go off.”

Vinny Hernandez, Gabe Sanchez and Gabe Evans will handle the running back duties. Evans, a junior, had 193 yards on 41 carries. Hernandez had 61 yards on three carries but added three touchdowns.

Keyshawn Pu’a graduated after leading the team with 239 yards rushing on 40 carries with seven touchdowns.

“We bring a lot of power,” Hernandez said of this year’s stable of running backs. “We’re hard to tackle.”

Roman Cavazos returns at center and guard David Ortiz and tackle Walter Boling also return to the offensive line. Ben Cepeda returns after earning playing time in the spring.

Reese returns at QB

After throwing no touchdowns and two interceptions in the first two games of the spring, Reese ended the season with five touchdown passes in the final three weeks of the season. He completed 53% of his passes for 731 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions on the season. He also ran for two scores and 193 yards.

“We’re coming back with the same exact playbook,” Reese said. “We’ve got some new guys coming up, but we have so much experience it’s easy for us to tell them what to do.”

Reese played football, baseball and basketball in the truncated spring season that saw just about every sport going at the same time.

“I could’ve had a longer break, but I think I’ll be fine,” Reese said. “Dodge knew I was doing all the other sports. We had light conditioning before real practices started up. So I’m doing good.”

How did Reese rate his performance in the spring?

“It was my first year playing the whole season at quarterback. Getting in the groove with everyone was definitely hard at the beginning,” Reese said. “Once we figured it out, I feel I did alright towards the end.”

Reese, who’s also played some receiver and relies on his athleticism to make plays in and out of the pocket, has a clear answer on what he likes to do when the ball is in his hands.

“Making the right play,” he said. “Not forcing it. I have the ability to make the play on the run if I need to.”

Defense leads the way

Toledo, the defensive end, feels the team’s defense has and will lead the way in games.

“I think the defense gets us started and then the offense comes in later,” Toledo said. “Our defense tries to give the offense every chance to win games. That’s our goal.”

Toledo says a 4-1 season has given the Titans plenty of momentum heading into the fall campaign.

“We definitely bring in that confidence,” he said. “There are a lot of us still out here from that season. The juniors are now seniors. We are focused on keeping the current juniors and sophomores going and putting some confidence into them.”

“The whole defensive line returns, which is huge,” Dodge said. “We’ve got Vinny Hernandez, Ben Cepeda and Leo. I think Leo is going to have a big year for us, he started to emerge last year as a junior. Gabe Sanchez is back but he’s moving to middle linebacker. David Ortiz will start up front.”

Cole Gilson and Gabe Evans are returning starters at linebacker. Milton and Agnes will play corner and Alex Terrones moves from strong safety to free safety.

“We definitely have a lot of experience returning on defense,” Dodge said. “It’s the same old story for Nipomo: Defense will have to keep us in games and we’ll try to run the ball, control the clock and score when we can.”