The Santa Ynez football team's reward for its 8-2 season is a No. 14 seed and 200-mile trip to Wildomar. The Pirates enter the playoffs with that exceptional record after rolling past San Marcos 42-6 in the regular season finale Friday night.

Santa Ynez went 4-1 in the Pacific View League, its only defeat a 25-19 last-second loss to league champion Buena.

The CIF Southern Section playoff brackets were released Sunday morning and the Pirates learned that they earned the No. 14 seed in Division 8 and a road game. The Pirates will play at No. 3 seed Wildomar Elsinore on Friday.

That's a 200-mile trip one way, or about 4 1/2 hours each way to Wildomar in Riverside County.

The 7-3 Tigers are a run-heavy team, averaging about 312 yards per game on the ground this season and only 44 yards per game through the air. Senior Donovan Harvey leads the Tigers with 1,313 yards on the season on only 108 carries. He averages 12.2 yards per carry and 188 yards per game, having played in just seven games.

Jamari Jones has 623 rushing yards this season on only 57 carries. Harvey has 13 touchdowns and Jones has six. The Tigers have rushed for 3,126 yards as a team, averaging 8.5 yards per carry with 34 rushing touchdowns.

Matthew Hodges, a senior, leads the Tiger defense. No. 22 has 101 total tackles on the season with 17 tackles-for-loss. He also leads the team with 6.5 sacks on the year. Caleb Brady leads Elsinore with three interceptions.

In nine games this season, Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred has thrown for 1,361 yards and 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He's completed 103 of 194 passes (53%).

Santa Ynez has more balance on offense, averaging about 150 yards per game on the ground and through the air.

Isaac Moran leads the team with 397 yards rushing on 67 attempts with four touchdowns. Cash McClurg has 360 yards on 79 carries with two touchdowns and Gildred, a junior, has 338 yards and three scores. Senior Nwar Samaan adds some physical running, with 236 yards on 36 carries with two touchdowns.

Sophomore Daulton Beard leads Santa Ynez in receiving yards with 339 yards on 18 catches with four scores. Senior Tyler Gregg has a team-high 23 catches for 326 yards and five scores. Senior Owen Hunt has four receiving touchdowns on 19 catches for 174 yards. Canyon McClurg has 14 catches for 171 yards and a score.

Junior Aidan Scott has just six catches on the season, but four of those went for touchdowns.

Mikey Gills leads the Pirates with 111 total tackles with 33 solo stops. Tanner Padfield has 77 total tackles and Scott has 72. Both Scott and Gills lead the Pirates with eight TFLs.

Scott leads Santa Ynez with 7.5 sacks. Padfield and Moran have three each.

Junior Nolan Oslin has five interceptions on the year and Cash McClurg and Gregg have two apiece. Canyon McClurg also has an interception, as do Hunt and Moran.

Kicker Leo Valencia has had a solid year, making 10 of 11 field goals and 29 of 33 extra point tries. His longest field goal of the season is 45 yards. He also has 19 touchbacks on 52 kicks this season.

This is the final season for the Pirates in the Southern Section and the Pacific View League as they will be moving to the CIF Central Section with Lompoc and Cabrillo, joining traditional league foes in the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County.

After Friday's win over San Marcos, traditional Norm Clevenger Player of the Game award was given to Moran and Cash McClurg of Santa Ynez to honor the rivalry between the Pirates and Royals. McClurg rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown while Moran added 112 yards and another score.

Samaan had 53 yards rushing and another touchdown on the ground while Canyon McClurg also had a rushing touchdown.

Gills, a senior, also scored a rushing touchdown and Gregg caught a touchdown from junior quarterback Gildred.

Santa Ynez finished with 309 yards rushing in the game.

Scott had three sacks and Canyon McClurg recorded an interception, as did Oslin.

Gill and Padfield, a senior linebacker, each had 10 tackles.

This is head coach Josh McClurg's third 8-2 season with Santa Ynez, which is his alma mater. McClurg has also guided the Pirates to a 7-3 finish. The Pirates went 4-1 in the spring.

Girls Golf

CIF-SS Division 3 Championship

Mackenzie Phelan led Santa Ynez with a personal best 93 at the Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai.

Santa Ynez finished 21st in the 22-team field. Emily Ruiz (99), Addison West (100), Alison Swanitz (110) and Sierra Freedman (113) were the scoring golfers who followed Phelan for the Pirates. Kylee Johnson shot a 132.

Medalist Yurang Li led team champion Fullerton Sunny Hills with a 69. Sunny Hills shot a team score of 400. Runner-up Irvine Northwood shot a 425.