Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred targeted his favorite receiver, Daulton Beard, 12 times Friday night. He missed him once.

Beard hauled in 11 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, Gildred threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns total, and the Pirates had enough to stave off winless Nipomo for a 30-21 Mountain League win at Nipomo on the Titans' Homecoming Friday night.

"I've been throwing to Daulton for three years now," said Gildred, a senior. "The nicest thing about throwing to him is, no matter what happens during the play, I know I can get the ball to him. He's always going to make the catch."

That was almost literally the case Friday night. Just about everything Gildred put up for him, Beard hauled in.

Santa Ynez moved to 5-2, 2-2. Nipomo is 0-7, 0-4. The Pirates overcame three touchdowns for standout Nipomo senior running back-linebacker Gabe Evans, two rushing and one receiving.

They also overcame five first half sacks of Gildred, including three by Evans, in the first half. The Santa Ynez offensive line did not allow a sack after intermission.

Someone other than Beard, Nick Vacca, caught Gildred's last TD pass, a six-yarder at the 3:54 mark of the fourth quarter, and when Aiden Tapia kicked the extra point to make it 30-13, the Pirates seemed to have this one wrapped up.

But a seven-yard Evans touchdown run capped a 70-yard Titans scoring drive then Evans - who else? - recovered the onside kick. On the first play from scrimmage after that, Ryder McClurg finally sealed the win for the Pirates with an interception.

Though the Titans came up short, they made a much better showing Friday night after a 53-0 wipeout at league rival Arroyo Grande the week before.

"We had a better week of practice this week," said first-year Nipomo coach Stephen Field, Arroyo Grande's former athletic director who was a decorated discus thrower and shot putter when he went to high school at AG.

Friday night, "We were able to execute the game plan." That meant a lot of rushing. Nipomo ran for 286 yards Friday night.

After being out-scored by a combined 144-12 in their first three league games, the Titans led 7-6 after the first quarter of this one. Evans tied the score at 6-6 with a three-yard touchdown run and Preston Krier put the Titans ahead with the PAT kick.

Aiden Tapia put the Pirates ahead for good, 9-7, with a 22-yard field goal at the 4:48 mark of the second quarter after a Pirates drive stalled at the Titans 5. A third down pass from Gildred for Beard in the end zone that fell incomplete was the only time Gildred and Beard failed to hook up all night.

Nipomo seniors Isabella Cortez and Gabe Sanchez were crowned the school's Homecoming queen and king respectively at halftime.

Sanchez is a running back for the Nipomo football team. He was the second-leading Titans rusher, with 72 yards, Friday night.

Evans ran for a game-high 111. Nipomo season rushing leader Malakai Star had 44 on seven carries before going down with what looked like a leg injury in the third quarter.

The teams matched touchdowns in the third. Beard, who had at least six inches height-wise on Krier, who was defending him, pulled in a jump ball pass from Gildred in the Titans end zone, although Beard didn't bother to jump. He didn't have to.

The Titans answered when Evans caught a screen pass from Griffin Groshart and turned it into a 10-yard scoring play. A grounder on the snap ruined the PAT try, and the score stayed at 16-13.

Gildred tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to Beard, then the six-yarder to Valla, in the fourth, and the Pirates had enough of a cushion.

Valla intercepted a pass for the Pirates near the end of the first half.

Santa Ynez will host Paso Robles in a Mountain League game next Friday night. Nipomo will play at Lompoc in another league game that evening. Kickoff for both games is set for 7 p.m.