One of the top recent success stories for the Hancock College men's basketball program keeps getting better.

Marcellus Garrick came to Hancock in 2015. He grew up in Columbia, S.C., attended high school in San Antonio and spent a year at St. Phillips Prep before joining the Bulldogs in Santa Maria.

The 6-foot-4 guard became a two-year starter for the Bulldogs, earning All-Western State Conference First Team honors after he led the Bulldogs in scoring at 15.9 points per game during the 2016-17 season.

Garrick then signed with Cal Poly, becoming the first Hancock player to play for the Mustangs since they moved to the NCAA Division I level in 1994. He became the 15th Hancock player to sign with a four-year institution under coach Tyson Aye at the time, a number that has since grown.

Garrick had two productive seasons at Cal Poly. As a senior during the 2018-19 season, he averaged 11.7 points a game.

This week, it was announced that Garrick had signed a professional contract to continue his basketball career in Argentina. Garrick inked a deal with Argentino de Junín in the Buenos Aires Province. The team is a member of the Liga Nacional de Básquetbol, which is the top-tier level of the Argentine basketball league system.

When discussing how his time at AHC prepared him for success at the next level, Garrick said, according to the school's sports information director Shelby Scott, "Honestly, the things that coach Aye taught me when I came to Hancock have never left my mind and I believe that's why I've been able to keep striving. He always told us that attitude and effort are the only things in life you can control, and that is true. Adversity is going to hit you, but those two things will always remain the same. I'll always be indebted to Coach Aye for letting me play through so many of my mistakes and trusting me since day one."

"My advice to other athletes considering this route is to remember that JUCO is a grind! You need to let go of your ego and the thought that you're bigger than where you're at. I saw so many players that were better than me while I was at the JUCO level just not be mentally tough enough to finish it out," Garrick said, according to Scott.

"The list of people I'd like to thank, not just at Hancock but also in Santa Maria as a whole, is way too long. I definitely have to thank every coach that was on staff during my time there, but I also need to thank the athletic trainers and the people I worked with in both the Public Affairs office and the President's office," Garrick stated. "There is one person though who I need to recognize individually and that is Mrs. Vicki Hernandez, along with her beautiful family. She was basically a second mom to me while I was there and I will forever be indebted to her for all of the love and support that she showed me."

Garrick graduated with a degree in Sociology from Cal Poly in 2020.

When Garrick signed with Cal Poly in April of 2017, Aye said of his star player's journey: "He had no full-scholarship offers out of high school and came to Hancock with a dream and a purpose. He fully believed in and trusted his coaches and did everything asked of him with an exemplary attitude and effort on the court, the weight room, and in the classroom. In doing so, he made the Dean’s List and I’m proud to say he signed with his dream school.”

Garrick's mother is Army Master Sergeant Ficimalo Siaosi, who was stationed in Hawaii when Garrick was playing on the Central Coast.