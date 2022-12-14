Rustin Pickett is the new Righetti High School football coach, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District press release announced Wednesday.

Pickett, the current athletic director at Fresno McClane High School, has coached football for 14 years, the last two as a position coach at Fresno City College. He was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the Rams. Pickett served as the head football coach at Fresno Hoover High School and as associated head coach at Madera and Fresno Sunnyside high schools.

"My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to lead the Righetti football program," Pickett said in the news release. "We are excited to build relationships with all stakeholders invested in Warrior football. My mission is to work relentlessly to establish a culture of competitive greatness by maximizing our student athletes academically, athletically and mentally."

Pickett replaces Tony Payne, who stepped down after coaching the Warriors the last five seasons. Payne guided Righetti to a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section divisional championship in 2021. The Warriors lost 16-0 in the sectional state championship game to Atherton Sacred Heart Prep.

The Warriors beat Madera Liberty 34-7 in the sectional title game for the only football Central Section divisional championship for a Santa Maria Valley school school to date. In 2018, Righetti's first in the Central Section, Payne guided the Warriors to the Division 2 title game, where they lost 45-30 to Tulare Union.

Pickett is credentialed through Fresno State. According to the news release, he will teach special education classes at Righetti. Pickett graduated from Bluffton University in Bluffton, Ohio, where he played football, baseball and ran track.

"We feel we have found the right coach to lead our football program," Righetti athletic director Kevin Barbarick said in the news release. "We couldn't be more enthusiastic to have Rus Pickett as our new head coach.

"He brings a unique combination of experience and youth," said Barbarick. "We believe coach Pickett and his family will be a tremendous addition to our school and community. Our players will benefit from his knowledge, guidance and youthful enthusiasm. They will love his approach and will want to work hard for him."