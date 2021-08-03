Nipomo's Kacie Slover pushes the ball up the court during the CIF SoCal Regional Division playoff game against Westchester in June. Slover, who led the Titans to the CIF Central Section Division 3 title, has been selected as the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.
Righetti's Malia Cabigon, left, and Madisyn Cutliff celebrate their CIF Central Section Division 1 championship win over Bakersfield High at Pioneer Valley High School. Righetti beat Bakersfield 55-38 as Cabigon scored a team-high 21 points. Both have earned All-Area honors.
Nipomo's Kacie Slover pushes the ball up the court during the CIF SoCal Regional Division playoff game against Westchester in June. Slover, who led the Titans to the CIF Central Section Division 3 title, has been selected as the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.
Righetti's Malia Cabigon, left, and Madisyn Cutliff celebrate their CIF Central Section Division 1 championship win over Bakersfield High at Pioneer Valley High School. Righetti beat Bakersfield 55-38 as Cabigon scored a team-high 21 points. Both have earned All-Area honors.
It'd be hard to argue that any single player in the area had more on their shoulders every night than Nipomo's Kacie Slover.
The junior averaged 16.9 points and 8.9 rebounds in leading Nipomo to the CIF Central Section Division 2 title.
Great numbers, to be sure.
But Nipomo coach Chris Litvinchuk takes it a step further. According to Litvinchuk, Slover ranked in the top five in the Mountain League in just about every meaningful category: scoring, rebounding, 3-pointers made, 3-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage, total field goals made and double-doubles.
For her efforts this season, Slover has been chosen as the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
Litvinchuk was named the All-Area Coach of the Year. Righetti senior Alex Paquet, who led the Warriors to a Mountain League co-championship and the Division 1 title, is the All-Area Most Valuable Player.
Arroyo Grande's Kathleen Hutchens is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. Hutchens helped the Eagles go 13-4 and 10-2 in league to tie Righetti for the league title.
The senior had a solid case for either an MVP award of Offensive Player of the Year, though she was recommended by multiple area coaches for Defensive Player of the Year. Hutchens, a 5-foot-8 guard, led the Eagles in scoring with 21.4 points per game.
Orcutt Academy's Chyanna Medina-Tell is the Sixth Woman of the Year after playing a massive complimentary role for the Spartans. Medina-Tell averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a junior.
All-Area First Team
The All-Area First Team is led by a pair of Righetti posts, seniors Malia Cabigon and Paityn Persson. Cabigon led the Warriors in scoring and rebounding as they won the Division 1 title over Bakersfield. Cabigon averaged 12.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Persson added 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Freshman Avary Cain had a stellar debut for St. Joseph, leading the Knights to the CIF Central Section Division 3 title. Cain, who's proving to be the area's brightest young player, averaged 19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.9 steals per game for the Knights.
Also on the First Team is Orcutt Academy standout Giselle Calderon, a junior. Calderon, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.3 steals per game for the Spartans, who won the CIF Central Section Division 4 crown.
Santa Ynez senior Grace Padilla made the First Team. She led the Pirates in scoring and rebounding. She averaged 12.8 points and 15.0 rebounds per game, breaking the school's single-game and career rebounding records. She also led Santa Ynez in assists, steals and blocks per game.
Santa Maria's Carlissa Solorio, a senior, rounds out the All-Area First Team. She averaged 18.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the Saints.
Second Team
The Second Team is led by junior Madisyn Cutliff and freshman Bree Luna of Righetti.
St. Joseph has three players on the Second Team in Kai Oani, Gifti Tefera and Candace Kpetikou.
Orcutt Academy's Devyn Kendrick and Erynn Padhal are on the Second Team.
Nipomo's Honnalee Kennedy and Kat Anderson are also on the Second Team.
Arroyo Grande's Andrea Stajic and Kaiya Ellison are on the Second Team.
Valley Christian's Lindsay Mikkelson is on the Second Team. She'll be a senior this season.
Pioneer Valley's Kiana San Juan earned Second Team All-Area recognition as did Santa Maria's Iceis McNutt.
The Channel League is represented by Gabby Cordova of Cabrillo and Mallory Branum of Lompoc.
The All-Area teams are compiled and published by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News and is made up of players from the Times' coverage area that includes Northern Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County.
Photos: Orcutt Academy claims school's first CIF basketball title
061021 OAHS CIF 01.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 02.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 03.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 04.jpeg
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 05.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 06.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 07.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 08.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 09.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 10.jpeg
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 11.jpeg
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 12.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 13.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 14.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 15.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 16.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 17.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 18.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 19.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 20.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 21.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 22.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 23.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 24.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 25.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 26.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 27.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 28.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 29.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 30.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 31.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 32.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 33.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 34.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 35.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 36.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 37.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 38.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 39.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 40.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 41.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 42.JPG
Updated
061021 OAHS CIF 43.JPG
Updated
Photos: Righetti takes down Bakersfield to claim CIF title
061021 RHS BHS CIF 01.JPG
Updated
All-Area 04
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 03.JPG
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 04.JPG
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 05.jpeg
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 07.jpeg
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 08.jpeg
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 09.JPG
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 10.JPG
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 11.JPG
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 12.JPG
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 13.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 14.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 15.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 16.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 17.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 18.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 19.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 20.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 21.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 22.JPG
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 23.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 24.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 25.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 26.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 27.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 28.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 29.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 30.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 31.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 32.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 33.JPG
Alex Paquet All-Area 01
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 35.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 36.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 37.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 38.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 39.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 40.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 41.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 42.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 43.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 44.jpeg
061021 RHS BHS CIF 45.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 46.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 47.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 48.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 49.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 50.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 51.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 52.JPG
061021 RHS BHS CIF 53.JPG
Updated
061021 RHS BHS CIF 54.JPG
Photos: St. Joseph girls pull away from Lemoore in CIF opener
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.