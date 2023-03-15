Medalist Mark Boatman led Paso Robles to victory at the Ocean League Mini-League Tournament No. 3 at Santa Maria Country Club Monday, and the Bearcats gained a point on league leader Cabrillo in the process.

Boatman shot a 77 over 18 holes, edging individual runner-up Luke Radabaugh of Cabrillo, who shot a 78. Paso Robles shot a team score of 471 to 480 for runner-up Cabrillo.

Cabrillo, which won the first two Ocean League mini-tournaments, has 23 points in the league standings. Paso Robles is second with 20. Nipomo is third in the eight-team field with 18.

Monday, Nipomo finished third with a team score of 528. Lompoc was fourth at 530, Orcutt Academy came in fifth at 531, Atascadero was sixth at 558, Pioneer Valley finished seventh at 580 and Santa Maria came in eighth at 633.

Besides Boatman and Radabaugh, Kolton Bumgardner of Nipomo was the only other golfer who broke 90 Monday. Bumgardner shot an 88.

Some team leaders included Kellon Flaherty for Lompoc with a 93, Doug McColm for Orcutt Academy with a 96, CJ Bell for Atascadero with a 102, Michael Estrada for Pioneer Valley with a 104 and Ricardo Gonzalez of Santa Maria with a 109.

Mountain League Tournament No. 3

Santa Ynez hosted this tournament at the Alisal River Course. The tournament took place from the par 70 Blue tees. Holes one and 10 were temporarily modified to par 4 and par 3 respectively because of storm damage to those holes.

San Luis Obispo won the tournament with a team score of 381 to runner-up Templeton's 387. Santa Ynez finished third at 393, Mission Prep was fourth at 397, Morro Bay wound up fifth at 405, St. Joseph finished sixth at 406, Righetti was seventh and 412 and Arroyo Grande finished eighth at 416.

Co-medalists Cooper Groshart of San Luis Obispo and Luke Montoya of Mission Prep both shot a one-under 69. Brayden Mlodzik led Santa Ynez with a 74.

Rye Winans (78), Owen Hirth (78), Jackson St. Denis (80) and Cody Armenta (83) followed Mlodzik for the Pirates.

Boys volleyball

St. Joseph 3, Pioneer Valley 1

The Knights (9-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 in the Mountain League with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25 win at Pioneer Valley (5-8, 0-3) Tuesday night.

Nate Magni led the home-standing Panthers with 21 kills, 12 digs and three solo blocks. Andrew Godinez had 24 assists for Pioneer Valley, and McKay Ginez made three solo blocks.

No stats for St. Joseph were available.

Cabrillo 3, Orcutt Academy 2

The Conquistadores (3-7, 2-1) won a close league match at Orcutt Academy (0-5, 0-3), 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9.

Noah Pacheco racked up 19 kills and six service aces for Cabrillo. King Trey Mack made 10 kills, Damian Jimenez had nine, and Evan McGahey made seven.

Camden Patterson amassed 22 assists and five aces for Orcutt Academy. Bobby Plastino racked up 19 kills, and Miles Frantz had seven for the Spartans.

Ethan SoHu made 25 digs for Orcutt, and Adam Young had two solo blocks and four assists.

Righetti 3, Santa Maria 0

The Warriors (2-4, 2-0) swept the Saints (0-2, 0-2) in an Ocean League match at Righetti. No details were available.