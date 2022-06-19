Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are two varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.
Santa Ynez needs coaches
Santa Ynez High School is looking for lower level and assistant coaches for boys basketball. Please contact Athletic Director Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org to apply.