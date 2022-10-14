Friday

Mountain League

St. Joseph 34, Righetti 7

Lompoc 49, Nipomo 0

Mission Prep 41, Arroyo Grande 34

Paso Robles 21, Santa Ynez 16

Ocean League

Pioneer Valley 28, Templeton 21

Atascadero 42, Morro Bay 28

San Luis Obispo 34, Santa Maria 14

8-man

Coast Valley League

Valley Christian Academy 63, Coastal Christian 8

Saturday

Non-league

Mira Monte at Cabrillo (1 p.m.)

8-man

Central Sierra League

Riverdale Christian at Orcutt Academy (2 p.m.) (HOMECOMING)

