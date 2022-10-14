Friday
Mountain League
St. Joseph 34, Righetti 7
Lompoc 49, Nipomo 0
Mission Prep 41, Arroyo Grande 34
Paso Robles 21, Santa Ynez 16
Ocean League
Pioneer Valley 28, Templeton 21
Atascadero 42, Morro Bay 28
San Luis Obispo 34, Santa Maria 14
8-man
Coast Valley League
Valley Christian Academy 63, Coastal Christian 8
Saturday
Non-league
Mira Monte at Cabrillo (1 p.m.)
8-man
Central Sierra League
Riverdale Christian at Orcutt Academy (2 p.m.) (HOMECOMING)
