When it comes to injuries, if it wasn't for bad luck, the 2022 Santa Ynez football team would have no luck at all.

"The injury bug bit us at the start of the season," veteran Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said after his team ran its record for the year to 4-1, 1-1 with a 31-11 Mountain League win at Righetti last Friday night.

Aidan Scott is among the Pirates sidelined. Scott, who is listed as a tight end-defensive end on the Pirates roster, is the second-leading Santa Ynez receiver, at 86 yards a game.

Despite the injuries the Pirates have plowed ahead, with many of them playing both ways.

When it comes to a lot of guys doing the two-way thing, "With Aidan out, we figured it would be this way for awhile," said Daulton Beard.

Beard is the leading Pirates receiver, at 110 yards a game. He caught eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, a 32-yard strike from quarterback Luke Gildred with the Pirates facing fourth down-and-20 on the first possession of the game, at Righetti.

With Scott and other Pirates regulars out, "Subs have played both ways and stepped up," said McClurg.

Dallas DeForest and Cole Swain are among the Pirates regulars who play both ways, as running backs and outside linebackers.

With so may players out, DeForest said, "We knew in practice that a lot of our guys would be playing both ways most of the season.

"We know that if we are to be successful, a lot of guys are going to have to play two ways and produce."

A lot of guys DID play two ways and produce for the Pirates last Friday night. Meanwhile, Gildred helped his defense along by throwing for two scores and running for another.

DeForest scored the second Santa Ynez touchdown, from inside the Righetti 1. He was the leading Pirates rusher, with 59 yards. Eric Marmolejo ran for 50 yards, Swain racked up 49 and Isaac Moran, the leading Pirates tackler when he's playing linebacker, ran for 41.

"Several of our running backs combined for what would have been a monster game for one running back," said McClurg. The Pirates racked up 226 yards on the ground. Gildred threw for 174.

Swain said, "Issac and me bring a lot of speed to the table when it comes to the running back position. Dallas brings a lot of power."

As a tackle, Nick Crandall and the other Santa Ynez offensive linemen consistently opened holes for their backs to run through. As a defensive end, Crandall helped DeForest, Swain and the other Santa Ynez defenders keep the Righetti offense out of the end zone until Warriors quarterback Braden Claborn scored on a one-yard sneak with less than a minute left.

"We had a lot of guys (swarm to the ball)," and that led to the Pirates defensive unit's success, said Swain.

Along with the work they put in, DeForest said he and his teammates know that they will have to play disciplined football in order to get where they want to go this season.

"We had a lot of undisciplined penalties in the Mission Prep game (a 32-27 loss to open the Mountain League season Sept. 9)," said DeForest. "We wanted to clean up the undisciplined penalties. We worked in practice on cleaning that up, and we did," at Righetti.

A holding penalty did cancel a 44-yard Gildred to DeForest touchdown on a screen pass, but that didn't matter. Gildred scored on a nine-yard run later in the drive.

Santa Ynez will host St. Joseph, the top-ranked team in the area, at 7 p.m. next Friday night in another Mountain League game.