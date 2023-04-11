Spring break has slowed the area sports scene, but it has by no means ground to a halt.

The schedule this week called for two local high school baseball tourneys, and the Righetti Best of the West Softball Tournament, which will take place Thursday through Saturday.

A number of area teams, including host Nipomo, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Lompoc, Cabrillo and Arroyo Grande, are in the Nipomo Tournament, which began Monday and concludes Wednesday.

The three-day tourney is taking place at three sites, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Arroyo Grande. At press time, the tournament schedule for the final day called for Cabrillo to play Watsonville St. Francis at 10 a.m. and Pioneer Valley to face St. Francis at 1 p.m. at Pioneer Valley; Nipomo to play Colusa at 1 p.m. at Nipomo; and Santa Ynez to play Torrance Bishop Montgomery at 10 a.m., and Lompoc to take on Redding University Prep at 1 p.m. at Arroyo Grande.

Righetti had the longest winning streak of any local high school baseball team at nine games. The Warriors are hosting the Righetti Tournament Wednesday through Friday, entirely at Righetti this year.

Paso Robles, a Mountain League rival of Righetti's, is in the tournament. Several squads with solid records at press time are in the eight-team tourney, including the host team (12-5), Newbury Park (12-5), Turlock Pitman (9-3-2), Atwater Buhach Colony (10-5) and Westlake Village Westlake (11-7).

At press time, Righetti was scheduled to play Merced at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Pitman at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Westlake at 4:30 p.m. that day, and Newbury Park at 1 p.m. Friday.

The Best of the West Tournament will take place at the Hagerman Sports Complex and Righetti and there will a championship game, Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at Righetti.

The entire tournament Thursday and Friday will be at Hagerman, and games will take place on all four fields. There will be three games at Righetti Saturday, including the championship game.

Three northern Santa Barbara County teams, host Righetti, Santa Maria and Lompoc, are in the 18-team tournament. Atascadero, San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and Paso Robles are in the tourney as well.

At press time two tournament teams, Westlake Village Oaks Christian (17-0-1) and Sutter (13-0) were unbeaten. Other tournament teams with particularly strong records included Lompoc (9-2), Bakersfield Stockdale (9-3), Dos Pueblos (13-6), St. Bonaventure (9-5) and Merced El Capitan (5-1).

The weather should cooperate. The local forecast calls for temperatures in the 60's the rest of the week, with no rain. It's a good time to catch some local baseball and softball.

A spectacularly bad idea

She is looking forward to the LSU national championship women's basketball team visiting the White House but gosh, the Iowa team played such a wonderful game that it should get to visit too.

That's the message first lady Jill Biden seemed to give.

"...I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too because they played such a wonderful game," she reportedly said.

LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 in the most-watched women's NCAA basketball championship game in history. The Hawkeyes, down 59-42 at halftime, made a run in the third quarter, the Tigers repelled it and that was that.

In short, LSU won authoritatively.

A Republican said to me about Jill Biden's, um, proposal, "It's an election year. It's all about the vote."

The statement struck me as odd. Number one, we are not in an election year, though there is no shortage of pleas for campaign funding (but isn't that always the case?) Number two, last I heard, Iowa was not exactly considered a "swing state" for 2024. If Iowa somehow goes blue in 2024, I highly doubt it will be because the first lady suggested the Iowa women's basketball team should get to visit the White House.

At any rate, the national runner-up visiting the White House along with the national champ would be a bad tradition to start. I wouldn't mind the not exactly hallowed tradition of national championship sports teams visiting the White House going by the wayside, actually. As a New York Times article stated, the event has become more politicized by the year.

But as long as the tradition remains, the national champion, and only the national champion, should visit the White House.

LSU star Angel Reese reportedly responded to Jill Biden's comment on Twitter with three laughing emojis and the words, "A JOKE!"

Iowa star Caitlin Clark reportedly responded that a trip to the White House would be "LSU's time," and that only LSU should visit the White House.

It's all water under the bridge now, apparently. Reese said she will visit the White House with her teammates though, being from the area, she said she's actually seen the White House before.

At any rate, Reese and Clark have it right. LSU should get to do a solo when it comes to the White House visit.