In a game featuring some of the best basketball players in the area, Pioneer Valley senior Jace Gomez really distinguished himself.

Gomez led the South with 14 points, and the South boys beat the North 104-85, completing a sweep for the South girls and boys teams at the 31st annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular at Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium Saturday night.

The games matched northern Santa Barbara County seniors (the South teams) against their San Luis Obispo County counterparts (the North squads).

Gomez is the Times area Player of the Week, as determined by readers, for the week ending March 18. Gomez garnered 17,711 votes, 32.7 percent of the 54,327 votes cast, and won out in a field of 12 candidates.

Mario Dedios was the runner-up with 15,615 votes. Dedios went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs for Pioneer Valley's baseball team in the first game of a doubleheader at Mission Prep, which the Panthers swept to start their Ocean League campaign.

Here is a summary of the rest of candidates in the field, and their accomplishments.

Tori Salazar, Righetti softball, 13,617 votes

Salazar went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, helping lead the Warriors to a 5-1 win over San Luis Obispo for Righetti's first win of the season.

Ricky Smith, Righetti baseball, 6,502 votes

Smith went 3-for-3 with four RBis, homered twice and scored three runs in the second game of a Righetti doubleheader sweep at Santa Ynez as the Warriors began their Mountain League campaign.

Ray Hernandez, Cabrillo baseball, 1,004 votes

Hernandez went 6-for-7 during a doubleheader which the Conquistadores swept from Santa Maria to open Ocean League play Saturday. The Conqs moved to 10-0, 2-0.

The nightcap Saturday marked the first game under the newly-installed lights at the Cabrillo High School stadium.

Candace Kpetikou, St. Joseph girls basketball

The Washington State signee scored 26 points and snared a game record 22 rebounds as the South beat the North 68-57 in the first game of the 31st annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular doubleheader for the first half of a sweep for the South teams.

Chase Sylvia, Santa Ynez boys track

Sylvia set a school record in the triple jump with a winning leap of 44 feet, 10 inches at the Nipomo Invitational at Nipomo High School Saturday. Sylvia also won the long jump at 21-8.

Kate Mazza, Santa Ynez track

Mazza won the girls 1,600 in 5 minutes, 28.38 seconds and finished second in 1:02.38 in the 400 at the Nipomo Invitational.

Isabella Alvarez, Santa Maria girls swimming

Alvarez won the open 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and swam a leg for two winning relay teams as the Saints beat Pioneer Valley 89-79 at Santa Maria's Karl Bell Aquatic Center in the Saints' first meet of the year.

Andrea Martinez-Vences, Santa Maria girls swimming

Martinez-Vences won the open 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and swam for two winning relay teams in the Saints' win over Pioneer Valley.

Anthony Alonzo, Lompoc boys track

Alonzo won the 100 in 10.97 at the Nipomo Invitational.

Litzy Moreno-Torres, Pioneer Valley girls swimming

Moreno-Torres pulled off a sprint-distance double in the Panthers' meet at Santa Maria, winning the 50 and 500 freestyles.