Even when opposing defenses triple-teamed Orcutt Academy freshman forward Elizabeth Johnson, the result for the defense was usually unsuccessful.

Opposing offenses generally met the same fate whenever they challenged 6-foot-4 St. Joseph senior Candace Kpetikou in the paint.

Johnson and Kpetikou are the 2023 Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team's Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year respectively. Johnson averaged a double-double, 21.8 points and 13.8 rebounds, including an average of 6.8 on offense, a game.

2023 All-Area Team 2023 Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team MVP: Avary Cain, St. Joseph, forward, Jr. Offensive Player of the Year: Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy, forward, Fr. Defensive Player of the Year: Candace Kpetikou, St. Joseph, center, Sr. First Team Kylee Garcia, Lompoc, guard, Sr.; Kai Oani, St. Joseph, guard, Jr.; Makiah Cutliff, Righetti, forward, Jr.; Makennah Simonson, Nipomo, guard, Sr.; Yuridia Ramos, Santa Maria, guard, Sr. Second Team Annalyssa Cota, St. Joseph, guard, Fr.; Mia Matautia, St. Joseph, forward, Soph.; Diana Sorrondo, Arroyo Grande, forward, Fr.; Makayla Figuereo, Lompoc, guard, Sr.; Khaelii Robertson, Orcutt Academy, forward, Sr. Honorable Mention Maggie Perez, St. Joseph, guard, Sr.; Rylie Jenkins, Cabrillo, guard, Jr.; Devyn Kendrick, Orcutt Academy, guard, Sr.; Tara Terrones, Lompoc, guard, Fr.; Phoebe Becerra, Santa Maria, forward, Sr.; Helina Pecile, Santa Ynez, forward, Fr.; Angel Cardenas, Pioneer Valley, guard, Soph.

Kpetitkou was the Mountain League Defensive Player of the Year. She signed with Washington State last fall. Kpetikou averaged 2.2 blocked shots a game and altered many others. Kpetikou came close to averaging a double-double, 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds a game. The St. Joseph center averaged five defensive rebounds an outing.

The All-Area First Team consists of Lompoc senior guard Kylee Garcia, St. Joseph junior guard Kai Oani, Righetti junior forward Makiah Cutliff, Nipomo senior guard Makennah Simonson and Santa Maria senior guard Yuridia Ramos. Garcia was the Ocean League Defensive Player of the Year.

The All-Area Second Team consists of St. Joseph freshman guard Annalyssa Cota, St. Joseph sophomore forward Mia Matautia, Arroyo Grande freshman forward Diana Sorrondo, Lompoc senior guard Makyla Figuereo and Orcutt Academy senior forward Khaelii Robertson.

Five guards, including St. Joseph senior Maggie Perez, Cabrillo junior Rylie Jenkins, Orcutt Academy senior Devyn Kendrick, Lompoc freshman Tara Terrones and Pioneer Valley sophomore Angel Cardenas, along with two forwards, Santa Maria senior Phoebe Becerra and Santa Ynez freshman Helina Pecile, garnered All-Area Honorable Mention.

Kpetikou helped lead the Knights to a 14-0 Mountain League campaign en route to St. Joseph winning the league championship. Kpetikou consistently hung tough as defenders swarmed her, opposing inside players battled her for rebounds and opposing ball-handlers drove at her to try to get her in foul trouble.

The St. Joseph senior was adept at managing foul trouble during her team's 2022-23 campaign in which the Knights finished 26-5, 14-0.

Orcutt Academy finished a solid second behind St. Joseph in the Mountain League and wound up 25-5, 12-2.